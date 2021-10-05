MPD Reports: Juvenile, 15, skips school for a year; another, 14, becomes unruly after her phone is taken away

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following reports for the period Sept. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – a follow up on a suspicious person at S. Broad Street at the Chevron gas station. A male subject was subsequently arrested for Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug related objects.

Suspicious Person – Mr. Quick s, male was observed digging in the dumpster. Male was advised to leave the location.

Business check conducted no signs of attempted or forced entry was observed. Attempted to make contact with key holder, no contact was made

Suspicious Person -Alcovy St and Stone Creek Drive – In reference to a white pickup truck being entered by a male individual. Nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Dispute -Landers Street. In reference to a male subject wanting officers to stand by while he gathered his belongings. All okay.

EMS Assist – Pine View Dr: In reference to the complainant’s son possibly having a seizure. Turned over to EMS

Harassment – D Plaza Dr: In reference to a female subject noticing inappropriate video and comments posted on face book by a named male subject. She wanted it to be documented. Report

Dispute – Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (AT&T): In reference to a patron arguing with staff over the purchase of the new Apple I-phone 13. The complainant was given Civil remedies.

Child Abuse – Blaine Street in reference to DFCS needing a police report for 15-year-old not being in school for over a year.

Theft – East Church Street. In reference to a female subject wanting to report her Iphone 8+ stolen from the bathroom at on 09/25/2021. She contacted MPD that night but did not file a report.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St (Arby’s): In reference to a white male with a tan hoodie around his waist walking back and forth from Arbys to Wal-Mart. Area check with negative contact.

Unknown Law – Masters Dr: In reference to subject having an accident and not knowing where it took place. It was determined to take place in the County. TOT GSP

Traffic Stop -Monroe Food Mart, traffic stop conducted due to head light violation. The subject has been stopped on numerous occasions for the same head light violation. PC search was conducted, and marijuana was located in the vehicle. He was issued two citations for head light and possession of marijuana.

Shoplifting – East Church St in reference to two unopened boxes of vape pen being taken, report taken.

Juvenile Comp – Birch St complainant called because her 14-year-old child became unruly because she took a cell phone away, comp then called back and advised to cancel police response due to the juvenile being in the shower.

Dispute – Tanglewood Ln, third party called due to crowd around the mailboxes, believed a fight was going to happen. Units checked the area no contact was made with a large crowd