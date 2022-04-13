MPD Reports: Juvenile, 5, walking alone in the street; $1,800 worth of diesel fluid stolen; older man hitting on young waitress and slew of other disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 31 – April 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Hwy 78 In reference to an argument over a parking space between an employee and a truck driver. The truck driver was made to leave. All ok.

Dispute – Milledge Ave. in reference to a dispute between a couple. The male was arrested and transported to the jail for F.V. charges.

Dispute – W Spring St.- Wendy’s. Subjects disputing in the drive thru. All subjects were gone when officers arrived. All ok

EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr.-Ridgeview. Mental facility requesting patient be transported to the hospital to be treated for mental issues.

MVC – South Hammond Dr. Two vehicle collision. One was cited for several violations. No injuries.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 & Friendship Church Rd in reference to a white passenger car that failed to maintain lane. The suspected Vehicle was stopped on Alcovy St. All ok.

Harassment – North Broad St, older white male asked a young waitress for her number and stated she was cute. Assistant manger wanted the incident to be reported. The Waitress was gone when officers as well as the older male.

Juvenile Complaint – South Madison Ave In reference to a woman wanting officers to explain to another what would happen if she could not obey the law.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr verbal dispute with a woman and her son over a guest at the house. Situation mediated.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 138 @ Longhorn, a woman was stopped for failure to yield and unsafe lane change. It was determined she was driving under the influence. She was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Traffic Stop – A woman was stopped for failure to maintain lane. The front seat passenger was identified as a named subject with an outstanding warrant from Walton CO and Newton CO Probation Violation. The original charge was for dangerous drugs. Warrant confirmed through WCSO. He was transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Person – Mr. Quicks in reference to a woman loitering behind the business. Second call at location. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and released to Piedmont Walton on citation.

Theft Report – Piedmont Parkway Construction Site. Report of theft of diesel fluid, valued at $1,800. Report taken.

Dispute – G.W Carver. Male requested to make a fraud report regarding SSN being used. Male refused to give address and requested phone call. No answer on call back.

Dispute – E. Spring Street. Two people involved in a verbal argument over one not wanting to drive a vehicle home from Taylor’s Wrecker. Situation mediated and parties left.

ID Fraud – Stonecreek Bend in reference to an Attempted fraudulent check being cashed in the name of somebody else. Check was denied by bank. Report taken.

Found Property – Bryant Road: Complainant found wallet. Wallet was returned to rightful owner without issue.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Piedmont. In reference to a subject refusing to leave after being released. She was transported to mental health facility.

Warrant – Alcovy St. Officer transported wanted person from felony probation to WCSO.

Fraud – W Spring St in reference to an unauthorized financial card transaction. Report taken.

Warrant Service – Monroe Motor Inn Room: Subject was apprehended without incident and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Welfare Check – Davis St. @ S. Madison Ave. – In reference to a 5-year-old juvenile walking in the roadway. The juvenile’s mother was eventually located. The juvenile’s sister, who was supposed to be watching him, was also arrested due to her having an active failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. She was also charged with disorderly conduct.