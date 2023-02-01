MPD Reports: Juvenile arrested after a GMC terrain stolen; woman kicks in front door after her eviction

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Agency Assist – Heritage Ridge Dr: In reference to Henry County inquiring about a missing child possibly at this location. Negative contact was made.

Stolen Vehicle – East Spring St (Valero) – A male subject reported his GMC Terrain stolen from the Valero. Contact made with the vehicle and the juvenile suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Rockdale RYDC. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – McDaniel St/Pinecrest Dr -A male subect was stopped and placed under arrest for driving while license is suspended.

Dispute – Irving St- Parties arguing about a dog. Situation mediated and remedies advised.

Dispute – Perry St – Mother stated her son was acting crazy and could be under the influence of drugs. No physical altercation occurred but the mother was in fear of being struck. No video or witness evidence available, report made and she was advised of the Temporary Protection Order and eviction process.

Threats – East Spring St -Male subject called in reference to threats he received during a dispute with staff members at the Valero gas station, situation mediated.

Child Abuse – Booth Dr -Male subject called in reference to his juvenile son suffering burns to his arm and not receiving medical treatment from the mother. Report taken, DFACs contacted.

Shoplifting – Walmart -Female subject was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart, she was released on a copy of the citation.

Theft Report – Post Office: Complainant stated Air Pods were lost at Monroe Area High School. Report taken. Items placed on GCIC as missing.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St; Deer Acres Inn. In reference to a female subject being arrested for a warrant out of Snellville. The vehicle was turned over to registered owner and the subject was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jail without incident. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave at Knight St. In reference to a male subject walking North on S Madison Ave. Consent to search conducted which yielded in negative contraband. All appeared ok.

Civil Issue – West Spring St in reference to a female subject wrote a check that did not have the funds in the bank account. The subject advised they will show up today and pay half of their bill.

Warrant – Michael Etchinson Road at HWY 138 in reference to a subject was walking down the road and has a Probation warrant. The subject was placed under arrest and was transported to WCSO.

Juvenile Problem – CVS. Names subject observed panhandling. Juvenile complaint form filled out for panhandling, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr (Ashton Pointe)- In reference to the resident’s back door being broken sometime during the night. Report taken and request for extra patrol in the area due to ongoing issues.

Damage to property – 6th St – In reference to a female subject kicking in the front door of the residence she was evicted from. She was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – N Broad Street Deer Acres – In reference to a previous case. The alleged victim had contact with an alleged perpetrator and wanted officers to make contact with the subject. The complainant was advised that no warrant has been taken on his case and officers had negative contact with the subject.

Trespassing – E. Church St. Named subject served 2-year criminal trespass notice per owners request.

Dispute – E. Church St. (Chevron) Clerk and the subject had a dispute about the gas that was paid for and pumped already; the subject was gone when officers arrived,