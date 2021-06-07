MPD Reports: Juvenile arrested after grabbing the steering wheel and causing an accident; 1-year-old struck by a vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 27 to June 3, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – MLK Jr Blvd – Applebees in reference to a dispute between manager and employee. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Baron Dr & Gliding Lane. two vehicles driving up and down the roadway and stopping in front of different residences. Made contact with two vehicles matching the vehicle description in the cul de sac on Gliding Lane and identified all parties. Marijuana was recovered from two male subjects, after a probable cause search, which will be entered into evidence for destruction.

EMS Assist – West Creek Circle. The complainant stated that an elderly female was having difficulty breathing. The patient was turned over to EMS. While on the scene, a woman was arrested for warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Accident -East Church St & South Broad in reference to a single-vehicle accident. A juvenile grabbed the steering wheel, causing the accident. He was transported to Rockdale RYDC for reckless conduct and felony obstruction.

Assault – West Spring Street at Piedmont Walton: in reference to a male in ER room 10 with a possible stab wound. Subject did not know where incident occurred or how. Declined report or charges.

Dispute – Davis St: A woman trying to retrieve property from this location and the resident would not answer the door. She was given remedies in retrieving her property but had an outstanding warrant out of WCSO and was arrested. Report made.

Theft – N Broad St (Scoops): in reference to a canopy missing from the picnic table stand. Report made.

Person Struck by Vehicle – E Spring St (Mr Quick): In reference to a 1-year-old struck by a vehicle. Child transported to Athens Piedmont. Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Threats – Bridgeport Lane: in reference to a subject on location upset with his mother because she would not go fight three men who allegedly threatened to beat him up. Situation mediated.

Firearms – Highway 138: black male waving a handgun after becoming angry in the drive-through line. Negative contact in the area. No threat or overt action made with the weapon.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street at Walmart: Subject verbally berating staff when asked to produce his receipt for multiple televisions. All items paid for, and he was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – East Spring Street at Monroe Motor Inn – In reference to a subject being stopped for a traffic offense. The front seat passenger had a felony probation warrant for his arrest (original charge of burglary). He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail.

Area Check – Da Grand. Multiple subjects on location verbally disputing, dispersed at officer presence.