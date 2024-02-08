MPD Reports: Juvenile being disrespectful; juvenile shoplifting; laundry cart stolen; panhandling problems

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a male subject acting strange and walking near18 wheelers. The subject was identified, no violation observed at the time of contact.

Domestic – Green Street – Two subjects were involved in an altercation. The one who was found to be the predominant aggressor and was arrested for Simple Battery FVA, during the investigation allegations were made that the father of 5-year-old child was made of the subject touching the daughter. CID and DFCS were notified of the allegations. The subject was transported to the Monroe Police Department fingerprinted and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

Assault – Fairway Dr.- Case worker called to report an assault that occurred on 01/25/24, contact was made with the victim declining to press charges at this point in time. Report was taken and remedies advised.

Welfare Check – Birch St; – In reference to a third party caller stating she was on the phone with a named subject when her boyfriend took the phone and disconnected the line. Contact was made with the subject who indicated all was OK on location.

Welfare check – Heritage Ridge Dr.- Caller requested officers to make contact with a named subject. Contact was made with the subject who advised all was okay. He was advised to contact the caller.

Theft Report – East Marable St; Marable Manor – In reference to a named subject making a theft report on behalf of her incarcerated husband. Report taken and she was informed that her husband would need to make the report upon his release. The items reported stolen were abandoned property.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring St @ Atha Rental – In reference to a named subject driving on Suspended License out of Michigan and Georgia. He was arrested and released on a copy of the citation. The vehicle was towed by Taylor’s Wrecker.

Traffic Light – West Spring St. @ Hwy 138- Caller stated left turn signal not cycling properly, all was working properly

Dispute – Breedlove Dr.- In reference to a named subject refusing to leave Ridgeview, The subject left willingly after officers arrival.

Theft Report – West Spring; Beauty Supply- Subject called in reference to a female juvenile shoplifting. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Subject reporting juvenile being disrespectful. Remedies advised.

Identity Theft – Wood Acres Rd; In reference to male subject reporting suspicious activity related to possible fraud on his phone line and accounts. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138 @ West Spring St; In reference to subjects panhandling in the area. Area was cleared.

Hit and Run – Mill Creek Way- Contact was unable to be made with the complainant.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – North Broad St @ Nowell St; In reference to a traffic stop where a male was found to have active warrants out of Lawrenceville PD. Arrest made. Report taken

Suspicious Vehicle – South Broad St. In reference to a juvenile riding a mini bike in the area, contact was made with the subject who advised to not ride the bike on the street and to take it home.

Dispute – Ridge Rd;.- In reference to a subject losing his ID card in a female’s vehicle. The ID card was located.

Fraud – South Broad St.- In reference to a subject calling in a fraudulent prescription, report taken.

Suspicious Person/Vehicle – East Spring Street 1025 Church a vehicle in the parking lot that was broken down and the subject setting on the tailgate. The subject was advised that they asked that he not stay on property and that they would give him to next date to have vehicle removed. Subject left with a family member and said vehicle will be removed.

Theft report – E Spring St; Spring Street Laundry: In reference to the complainant advising a customer stole the laundry cart from the store. The unidentified female was seen loading the laundry cart into the back of a dark in color SUV and left the location. She advised the incident occurred on January 25, 2024. Report taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

