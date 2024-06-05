MPD Reports: Juvenile breaks house arrest; warrant arrest after traffic stop for violation of move over law

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 23 – 30, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Elm Dr: In reference to the complainant advising her son,15, left the residence while under house arrest. The area was checked and negative contact was made with son. The mother advised son returned. She was advised to contact his probation officer and remedies were advised.

Firearms – Magnolia Terr: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising of gang activity possibly in the area and could hear a possible gunshot. The complainant advised she could see a black male near the mailboxes carrying what appeared to be a sawed off shotgun. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Firearms – Tall Oaks Ln – anonymous complainant requested an area check because of gunshots. Checked the area, all okay.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – E Church / Tall Oaks – after being stopped for an equipment violation, a male subject was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Open Container. He was released on copies from Monroe PD after being fingerprinted.

Assault – Tall Oaks W: In reference to the complainant advising he was assaulted but could not give a location or description of the subject. Officer’s responded to Woody Dr. and spoke with subject who advised that complainant was heavily intoxicated and shoved her. Her Nephew, a third party, saw this act shoved complainant back and was punched in the face. Due to complainant being the primary aggressor the other two parties did not want to press charges. Report taken.

Loitering/prowler – GW Carver – female complainant stated that her child’s father arrived unannounced, intoxicated, wanting to see the children. He was gone upon my arrival. Complainant given potential remedies. All clear.

Disabled Vehicle/Arrest – Hwy 78 WB / Charlotte Rowell Bridge – In reference to a white Chevy Tahoe that initially appeared to have broken down on the side of the highway. Upon closer observation, it appeared that the front-left tire of the vehicle had blown, causing the vehicle to swerve into the nearby guard rail before coming to a stop. It was discovered that the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. The passenger stated she did not possess a license either. The driver was placed under arrest for No License and the vehicle was removed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service. DOT was notified regarding the damaged guard rail.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 East at Aycock Ave – Final stop Walton Truck Stop. Traffic stop for the GA Move Over Law. Driver had multiple warrants out of Athen Clarke County in reference to fraud. She was arrested and turned over to an Athens Clark County Deputy at Striplings.

Domestic Non-Violent – Tanglewood Dr, – In reference to a verbal dispute between mother and her son who did not reside at that address. The mother had told him to leave and he had refused. The two mutually agreed that he could stay to take a shower and that the mother would then take him to Ridgeview. All okay.

Juvenile Complaint – Davis St. – In reference to an anonymous complaint of juveniles shooting “bb gunsat each other.” The bb guns are “Orbeez” guns. Officers spoke to the juveniles. All okay.

Shoplifting – S. Broad St. – In reference to subjects taking groceries that had not yet been paid for along with their own groceries. Report taken.

