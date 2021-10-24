MPD Reports: Juvenile charged battery after shoving his mother for taking away his laptop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 14 – 21, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Walton Road: Warrant attempt on a named subject with negative contact at residence.

Entering Auto – Cherry Hill Rd. City Works – In reference to the complainant stating someone stole his iPhone out of the truck while he was picking garbage up off of the side of the road.

Shoplifting – E. Spring St. (The Fish)- In reference to a woman stealing plastic storage bins of the porch of the business.

Domestic Dispute – Tall Oaks West. Complainant reported that her ex-husband was on scene arguing. He was gone prior to the officer arrival. No accusations or evidence of a physical dispute present on scene.

Theft – Ridge Rd. – The complainant advised that when she checked her mail she observed that the mail inside her mailbox had been opened. Unknown what was taken. Report taken.

Prowler – New Lacy St. In reference to a possible male subject attempting to get into the complainant’s home.

Entering Auto – New Lacy St. in reference to complainant’s vehicle being entered. Upon arriving on scene 5 juveniles fled from officers into Tall Oaks. Officers lost contact with the juveniles at the tall fence between Tall Oaks and New lacy street. $10 was taken out of complainants’ vehicle by the suspects. Extensive area check conducted.

0612 Hours (Welfare Check) 312 Parkway Place. In reference to the complainant stating that her daughter was in a dispute with her husband. After investigation, the subject was arrested for Family Violence Battery.

Fight -Victory Drive – Hulsey Concrete. Two subjects were involved in a brief affray. No arrests were made situation was mediated.

Entering Auto – Wall St. In reference to a stolen ipod from approximately 0230 HOURS. Report Taken and placed on GCIC

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest. In reference to juvential shoving his mother after she took a laptop from him. Juvenile court contacted and advised they will expedite his court date from his former complaint. A new simple battery complaint will be completed.

Citizen Assist -Hammond Dr and E Spring St. In reference to subject on the corner, confused. Resides at East Spring Street.