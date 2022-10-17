MPD Reports: Juvenile claims mother tried to stab her; collision between vehicle and motorized wheel chair; children locked out of their home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Cherokee Ave: A complainant reported an alleged fraud regarding a prisoner at Rutledge State Prison receiving one of his retainer letters. All was ok.

Dispute – Cook Place: Verbal dispute between a couple. All was ok.

Trespass – Michael Cir: In reference to juveniles in front of a vacant residence. Juveniles were gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Theft Report – Baron Dr. – In reference to a Black Pac9 gun being taken out of a vehicle at Hitachi earlier this date. The Gun could not be listed as missing/stolen on GCIC due to the complainant not having the serial number.

Verbal Dispute – Thompson Ridge Ct. – In reference to a resident on location yelling after being asked to exit the shower. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – Roosevelt St: In reference to a light skin black male kicking complainant’s door and running away. No contact.

Dispute – Wheelhouse ln; – In reference to a female subject’s children being locked out of the house. She said she was in Green County and that their being locked out was not her problem. They were eventually let into the house by a secondary key holder. A DFACS referral was made.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W Bound and N Broad – Driver was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Possession of Schedule II, drug-related objects, and Obstruction.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison Ave: Straight Street Church: Black Mercedes left on location, no contact made with the owner. The vehicle was towed by the church.

Dispute – E Church ST – Complainant called in reference to a named subject not giving her a spare key and telling her he already called the police on her for burglary. The complainant was given civil advice in regards to the vehicle and made aware that the named subject has not called law enforcement tonight about pressing charges. Contact was made with him later on, and he was made aware of the same remedies as the complainant.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 EB at Hanger Clinic. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, a female subject was taken into custody for tag light requirements and driving without a valid driver’s license. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

DUI – W. Spring @ Breedlove Dr – A female subject was arrested for driving under the influence – alcohol less safe and failure to maintain lane following a traffic stop.

Warrant Attempt – Sorrells St.- In reference to a named subject having an active warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St. @ W. Spring St.- A named subject was stopped for an equipment violation. The subject had a suspended license and was taken into custody and charged with driving while license suspended and taillight requirements.

Road Rage – HWY 78 at Unisia Drive in reference to a tractor trailer driver cut off another driver and then threw something at the driver’s truck. Walton County Sheriff’s Office let the suspect go after speaking with them.

Accident With Pedestrian – South Lumpkin – In reference to a subject on a motorized wheel chair being struck by a vehicle. Turned overto GSP due to damage to City property.

Custody Dispute – 6th St. Female subject allowed her juvenile son to live with grandmother and transfer to Walton County Schools. Mother changed her mind and wanted the son back. Mother left with son because no legal guardianship has been awarded to grandmother.

Civil Issue – Hibbett Sports: in reference to employee wanted a refund but the store was refusing to give them their money back.

Damage to Property – Hot Spot: In regards to a truck damaging a wall. Tractor trailer had hit cement wall and drove off. Picture of trucking company photo added to report. Report taken.

Dispute – Gw Carver – In reference to a dispute where a juvenile alleged that her mother tried to stab her after a verbal dispute. Officers did not have sufficient probable cause or corroboration from testimonies to make an arrest. The situation was mediated, and the parties separated.