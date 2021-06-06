MPD Reports: Juvenile complaints including disputing and disrespectful behavior; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 27 – June 3, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Claywill Cir. female subject slapped a male subject in the face in front of their children. The female was arrested for simple battery-family violence.

Damage to Property – Nowell St. – In reference to a busted water pipe in the wall of the bathroom. The water was leaking into the bedrooms. Fire Dept. was able to cut the water off.

Juvenile – Wheel House Ln. Due to the neighborhood kids being disrespectful and blocking Driveways. All of the kids were told to go home.

Missing Person – Towler St. Male called to report his two sons missing. The two boys were with the step mother, who was at the caller’s uncle’s house. DFCS was called and the custody issue was resolved.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad St. white male subject beating on the sides of homes and yelling in the area. Once located the subject was detained due to being uncooperative with regards to reaching for knives in his pockets after being told not to. During the subsequent search of the subject’s pockets, a plastic baggy containing methamphetamine was located. The subject also had multiple warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’sOffice. The subject was arrested for Possession of a Schedule II and his warrants.

Disturbing The Peace -Old Mill PT. In reference to a large party and vehicles blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, roadway had enough room for vehicles to pass safely and no “large” party observed. All appears ok.

Suspicious Vehicle/Traffic Stop – Tractor Supply. In reference to a vehicle behind Tractor Supply. Traffic stop conducted on the vehicle. During investigation, K9 Demon was deployed and indicated on the vehicle. A female subject was taken into custody for Loitering, Failure to maintain lane, Poss. of SCH II, and Poss. of SCH IV. She was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Dispute – N Broad St (WOW): In reference to patron arguing with staff over damage done to his vehicle. Remedies advised; subject issued Criminal Trespass warning.

Follow Up – Ramesh Ln A female subject having several warrants out of 3 Jurisdictions. Walton advises to place a hold on her. She was arrested for FTA. Report made.

Dispute – E Spring St (360 Hair Lounge): subject was making a scene at a place of business and was asked by the staff to leave, refused to leave. Situation was mediated; subject was given a courtesy ride home by WCSO.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Ln. Juveniles verbally disputing on location. All parties dispersed on officer arrival.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff. Reference to Juveniles on location causing a disturbance. Juveniles sent on way.

Missing Person – Country Club Dr in reference to complainant not having contact with her daughter in the past 48 hours. She was at the Oglethorpe County Jail.

Firearms -King St & Parry St in reference to gunshots in the area, area checked, fireworks going off in the area, all ok