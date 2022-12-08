MPD Reports: Juvenile complaints; intoxicated woman injured when she falls over; suspicious persons and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Trespassing – Felker St- In reference to a complainant stating his neighbor was coming onto his property. Remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – E. Church & S. Madison Avenue. Traffic stop conducted for brake light out. Driver arrested and released on a citation for driving with suspended license and no insurance.

Juvenile Complaint – E Fambrough St – In reference to a complainant stating that 3 black juveniles threatened him. Contact was made with the juveniles who stated the complainant picked up money that one of them dropped and they went there to get it back. They denied threatening the complainant.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park St – In reference to a suspicious vehicle. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Found Property – Blaine St. Subject located his juvenile children that were reported missing.

Accident – E. Spring St.- Two vehicle private property crash. No injuries. GEARs report. The driver of one was taken into custody for an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Assault – Towler St Male subject reported he was assaulted by his father. Report completed with DFACS referral.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cherry Hill Rd – In reference to an ATV parked near the complainant’s property. Negative contact.

Dispute – Lacy St – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female subject. The parties agreed to separate for the night, and all was okay.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr.; Walmart DC – In reference to a tractor-trailer hitting another tractor. Report taken.

EMS assist – S Broad St – In reference to an intoxicated woman who fell over. Turned over to EMS.

Lost Item – S Broad St. – In reference to an iPhone 11 being taken within the last week. The complainant did not have the proper information to be able to list the phone as missing, remedies were advised. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Drug Arrest – N Broad St at Sorrells St: Two subject were arrested following a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

Harassing Calls – W. Spring St. In reference to a male subject stating that his wife, whom he has a Temporary Protection Order against is calling him from a blocked number and texting him. Report taken.

Burglary in progress – W Highland Ave- Callers boyfriend believed there was someone inside their residence and discharged his firearm. The male who discharged his firearm was 10-13 instead of charges and transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation due to no one actually being inside the house. CID was notified.

Suspicious Vehicle – Cherry Hill Rd. Report of Uhaul truck left on location unoccupied. Vehicle not wanted and property owner advised he would have it towed off site.

Suspicious Person – Bojangles- In reference to a male subject sitting by the road. Contact was made and the subject stated he was walking to Winder and sat down to rest.

Suspicious Person – Davis St. In reference to a person taking pictures of the complainant’s front yard. Area was checked with no contact.