MPD Reports: Juvenile disrupts the household; woman injures herself stabbing vehicle; slew of domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 – June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – GW Carver Dr.- In reference to a 3rd party calling about a female on location not acting herself and possibly having a panic attack. People at the residence advised everyone was ok and did not need assistance.

Traffic Stop – Maple Ln. @ E. Marable St. – Vehicle stopped for Failure to Maintain Lane. The driver gave several false names/DOBs. It was ultimately discovered that the female driver, had a Felony warrant for Failure to Appear in reference to narcotics and tampering with evidence charges out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was also charged with Giving a False name/DOB and Misdemeanor Obstruction.

Suspicious Persons – Marable at Birch St: In reference to a male and female walking to Winder. The male had a warrant out of Tennessee but in-state pick-up only.

Dispute – Knight St. – In reference to a subject having taken jewelry from another. Report taken; remedies advised.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 West/West Spring on-ramp -Male subject was stopped for speeding. PC search due to odor of marijuana coming from vehicle. He was arrested for Possession of Schedule 1, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of drug related objects, and speeding. Transported to WCSO without incident.

Juvenile Problem – Baron Drive. In reference to 14-year-old juvenile upset and disrupting the house. Juvenile suffers from Autism, and other illnesses. Walton County EMS responded but did not transport. Complainant stated she is contacting the Crisis Mobile Response Team.

Damage to Property – Baker St in reference to damaged mailbox. Report taken.

Lost Item – S Madison Ave -In reference to a lost/stolen tag to a 2003 Yamaha YZFR6. Report taken.

Damage to Property/Hit and Run – Chick-Fil-a, no visible damage to the complainants’ vehicle. Report number provided to complainant.

Traffic Stop/Warrant Service – Golden Pantry Hwy 11 – Male subject stopped for window tint violation, he was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Athens-Clarke County.

Follow Up – Baron Drive. In reference to the Advantage Crisis Response Team requesting an officer standby. Juvenile was evaluated, and no 10-13 signed at the moment.

Suspicious Persons – Subjects asking for money at the intersection of W Spring and S Broad. Subjects were escorted to the Fish on S Madison to get the assistance they needed.

EMS Assist – W Marable St – Female subject stabbed her vehicle numerous times, in doing so received a laceration to her hand and finger. EMS requested PD to respond in a quick manner due to her demeanor. She was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – Irving Drive. In reference to the complainant and brother arguing about him taking a bath and cleaning up the yard. Situation mediated.

Mental Issue/Violent – Reference to a previous call. Subject on location with a knife beating the door to the apartment. Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and transported subject to Piedmont after a 1013 was signed.

Welfare Check – Tanglewood Dr -Anonymous complainant stated a subject two doors down has been slumped over in his chair for two hours. He was checked by EMS. All okay.

Road Hazard – Hwy 78 West -In reference to a mattress in the roadway.

Fraud – John’s Supermarket -Subject called in reference to possible fraudulent checks, Report taken.

Other Law – MPD – Subject on location requesting to get property from a vehicle located at Jay’s, handled by Det. Reynolds.

Traffic Stop – West Spring/Quality Foods -Subject was given a citation for violation of permit restrictions.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart) Female subject was arrested for shoplifting, taken to the PD and released on copy of citation after being fingerprinted.

Suspicious Person – Carmichaels -Subject on location loitering, he was advised to move along.

Dispute – Walker Dr -In reference to a female and male subject stating they were going to fight the complainant. Subjects were gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Davis St in reference to a verbal argument about an eviction, report taken, all ok.

Dispute – Pine Park St Male subject advised juveniles damaged his vehicle. All were gone when officers arrived.

Loitering – East Church St in reference to a male subject on location sleeping. He was arrested for L&P and transported to the jail.

Juvenile Runaway – Bridgeport Ln. In reference to juvenile running away. He was located in the house at Pine Park St and Lacy St by his mother

Prowler – Mayfield Dr. In reference to someone looking into trucks, area checked, all ok.

Fraud – New Lacy & Wall St -In reference to female subject stated a named subject stole money from her bank card. BShe had provided him with the PIN to get her money. Civil remedies advised.

Theft – West Spring St. In reference to four young males that did not pay their tabs. Area checked for escape vehicle with negative contact.

Unknown Law – E Fambrough St -In reference to a female complainant calling about subjects hanging around mailboxes.