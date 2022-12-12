MPD Reports: Juvenile on a felony warrant flees, re-arrested; subjects naked in car at park; mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 inbound to City Limits in reference to a silver Ford Edge speeding and swerving in and out of lanes. No traffic violations observed.

Theft – West Spring St. @ Walmart: In reference to a male subject having $700 in cash stolen from his wallet. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad Street @ Citgo: In reference to an unknown vehicle left on location. In regards to a pine straw trailer left on scene. Contact was made with the owner who was advised to move it. The Business owner was also advised that she could have the trailer towed.

Emergency Message – Felker St- Employees at Piedmont Walton wanting to get in contact with family of a patient. Contact was able to be established between Piedmont Walton and the family.

Warrant – Lacy St; In regards to a subject on scene with an active felony warrant. DJJ Supervisor stated that he let his juvenile walk away from him. The juvenile had an active felony warrant on him for entering auto. Officers located the male behind Rivers of Mercy Church. The subject fled on foot down Davis St onto Harris St and then back onto Lacy St where he was apprehended. DJJ cleared the scene before making contact with this juvenile. Subject was eventually turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office where he was transported to RYDC.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; Civil process explained to female subject on how to obtain her property from her grandson’s residence.

Lost Item – Blaine St; Monroe PD- In reference to a dealer license plate that was left on a vehicle that was sold over a year ago. Report taken.

Vehicle Chase – Hwy 11/330 attempted to stop a named subject for a traffic offense on HIghway 78 at Highway 11. The fled the area in his vehicle excessive speeds of 122 MPH. He drove to Walmart DC where he fled into the building from the vehicle on foot. He was apprehended inside the building a short time later and arrested on numerous charges to include felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West at James Huff Rd. In reference to a speeding auto swerving in and out of lanes. Negative contact.

Dispute – Perry St: Dispute between two subject regarding property retrieval. Property was turned back over to the male. All was ok.

Violation TPO – Wheel House Lane: Female subject reported that a named male subject keeps harassing her by phone, text and instagram messages. She was advised of the civil process and stated to the officer that she would be going to the courthouse in the morning to obtain a Temporary Protection Order.

Dispute Call – Green St in reference to a male subject wanting a female subject removed from his residence. Eviction and civil process explained.

Mental Patient – Smitty’s Wings -In reference to a male subject laying on the floor of the bathroom. Contact made with subject and released into the care of family members.

911 Hangup – Roosevelt St: In reference to a female subject advising she and her husband were in a verbal argument. The husband was gone before the officer’s arrival. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Green St: Two subject disputing with neighbor. Parties were advised of remedies.

Illegal parking – City Hall in reference to vehicle parked not in parking spot and blocking other vehicle. Vehicle impounded by Taylors.

Property Damage – W Creek Circle in reference to a female subject stating her tire was slashed by her son’s ex-girlfriend. Report taken.

Dispute – Green St: In reference to the neighbor from the previous call advising both the neighbors were harassing her. Both parties were advised of the TPO process and remedies were advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park. Two women naked in the back of a Kia Soul were advised to re-clothe and return during approved park hours to engage in approved park activities.

Suicide Threat – West Monroe Villas: Female on location distraught over relationship issues. She stated multiple times she did not want to harm herself and was turned over to her sister.