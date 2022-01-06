MPD Reports: Juvenile problems; women arrested for disputes; man locked out of house by his wife

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, the report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Baron Drive in reference to a juvenile extremely aggressive towards the family. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Dispute – N Broad Street in reference to a dispute between the landlord and the renter. All okay

Lost Item – Blaine Street in reference to a man lost his wallet and someone was trying to use his credit card.

Dispute – E Spring St; Dairy Queen. In reference to dispute over Christmas presents. Complainant was advised of remedies.

Juvenile Complaint – Bridgeport Pl.- In reference to two Juveniles getting into a fight last date. Report made.

Lost Item – Glenwood Dr. – In reference to the complainant leaving her purse in a buggy at the Wal-Mart. She advised when she returned to get the purse it was gone. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ Sorrells St. – Vehicle stopped for an out brake light. The passenger gave a False Name/DOB and was subsequently arrested. While attempting to book the female she became non-compliant. When the officer attempted to place her back in handcuffs she physically resisted. The female was taken to the ground and placed back in handcuffs. The female was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction.

Dispute – Pine Park St. – The Subject was locked out of his house by his wife. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle) E Washington St. Complainant advised vehicle containing illegal narcotics was in the area. Negative contact

Warrant Service – Booth Drive; Warrant attempt on a named subject. Negative contact at residence.

Suspicious Person – Unisia Dr; Walmart DC. Female subject was arrested for obstruction after a brief physical altercation regarding her stealing a cell phone from a truck driver. The phone was returned to the driver without incident.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a named person shoplifting $149.43 worth of merchandise. After a brief physical altercation, she was taken into custody for obstruction and shoplifting. She was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident. UOF form completed, and warrants obtained.

Damage To Property – Baron Dr; – In reference to caller striking a pole earlier in the date. Caller requested report.