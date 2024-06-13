MPD Reports: Juvenile reports mother for disciplining her; woman wants help to get out of sleeping bag; package stolen from porch

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 30 – June 6, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-Violent – Spruce Ln. Mother and daughter had a disagreement and the 11-year -old daughter was being disrespectful to the mother. The mother disciplined the daughter, and the daughter did not agree with being disciplined so she called 911 and stated the mother was hitting her in the face and head. No marks were on the daughter, and corporal punishment of Georgia Law was explained to the mother.

Traffic Arrest – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. He had been drinking and began yelling and cursing at officers in the parking lot of the Atha Chevron. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and turned over to the Walton County Jail without further incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Hwy 11/Tanglewood Dr- Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver was arrested and released on a copy of the citation for Driving While Suspended. Passenger was arrested for his outstanding warrant out of Rockdale Co. for Possession of a Weapon during a Crime. He was transported to WCSO.

Suspicious Person – at the Courthouse in Downtown. In reference to a female being woken up by people walking near the courthouse. She was advised to find somewhere else to sleep.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel Street – in reference to a juvenile walking in the roadway. The subject was taken back to her residence at Michael Cir.

Other Law – E Spring St. – In reference to subject locking herself in her sleeping bag. Subject was able to get out before officer arrival and requested officers cut one of her padlocks. Subject was advised officers do not carry bolt cutters.

Fraud Report – Blaine St – In reference to the complainant’s friend taking insurance money from her. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Bryant Road and E Spring – Subject arrested and released on a copy of the citation for driving without a license after being stopped for running a stop sign.

Illegal Dumping – West Spring Street in reference to a female left a box with trash in the car wash area and the owner wanted to press charges against the person. He was advised he can go to the Courthouse and file a warrant if he would like.

Mental Subject – Breedlove Dr, Ridgeview – 15-year-old male on location acting out and damaging property. Subject was medicated prior to officers arrival. Report taken.

Theft report – Bridgeport Place – Complainant reported an unknown black female came to her door and stole a package off her door step containing $200 worth of clothing at approximately 1300 hours this date. Video footage captured of the female who complainant is not familiar with. Report taken. Case number provided.

EMS Assist – S Broad Street – Reference to subject allegedly overdosing on an unknown amount of unknown pills. EMS responded and cleared subject medically with no signs of an overdose. subject’s mother was contacted and she also responded to take custody of subject to prevent a dispute as the mother of subject’s girlfriend did not want him on location. Subject was turned over to his mother without issue.

Traffic Stop/Stolen Vehicle – HWY 138 & Alcovy Bridge – In reference to a stolen Penske Box truck hit on Flock Cameras. Truck was located on Hwy 138, traffic stop conducted. Mae subject was taken into custody for theft by receiving stolen property and driving without a license. He was fingerprinted at the PD and transported to WCSO and turned over to jail staff.

Juvenile Runaway – Carver Pl.- Complainant reported her daughter ran away after a dispute concerning inappropriate messages daughter sent to a male over text. Daughter was located a neighboring residence and safe. Report taken due to allegations of daughter stating she is abused by her mother.

Dispute – N Broad & Spring ST – In reference to a possible domestic dispute occurring in a vehicle traveling south bound on N broad St. WCSO made contact with the vehicle outside city limits

