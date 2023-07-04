MPD Reports: Juvenile runaways; missing person; sexual assault; vehicle pursuit and suicide threats

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 22 – 29, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Runaway – Monroe Police Department- In reference to a female subject reporting her 14-year-old twin sons missing. The boys were last seen in the area of Pine Park. Both boys put on GCIC.

Welfare check – Carver Pl In reference to an anonymous complainant advising the mother of the residence left her children at home by themselves. Contact was made with the subject who advised her children were taken care of by their sibling. Nothing further.

Theft Report – Alcovy Street – In reference to a missing bike. Report taken

Loud music – Reed St. In reference to a female complainant hearing loud music from an unknown house in the area. No unnecessary noise was heard. Negative contact.

Fire Assist – Ash Street – In reference to a stove fire, all okay.

Traffic Stop – in reference to a male subject being stopped for an equipment violation. He was arrested for Poss with intent of Meth , Sch II , Sch IV, and Sch I.

Prowler – West 5th Street – In reference to a male subject in the backyard of the residence with a flashlight looking for a phone. The phone was located and he left the property without incident.

Vehicle Pursuit – Hwy 138 & W Spring St: Vehicle observed laying drags in the quality foods parking lot. After a short search of the area, the vehicle was found wrecked in the tree line of Tokyo’s. A search pursued of the occupants of the vehicle and a named subject was taken into custody on Felony fleeing, laying drags, obstruction, driving on suspended license, expired registration, criminal damage to prop., open container And reckless driving. A male subject was the passenger of the vehicle and was taken into custody on obstruction.

Damage to Property – StoneCreek Bend, Pool House; the divider between urinals in the men’s restroom was pulled off the wall. Report taken.

Dispute – Plaza Trace – Reference husband selling a dryer without complainant’s permission. Wife called to report that her husband gave the dryer away to the neighbors. The wife has a history of dementia. She could not provide contact numbers or addresses for her husband or sister. Report made.

EMS Assist/ DOA – Tall Oaks E- 42-year-old found deceased. Scene was turned over to Walton County Coroner. CID Notified.

Other Law – Pavillion Pkwy – Reference arranged meet up for complainant to recover lost cat, while speaking with other subject it was clear that the call was a scam.

Verbal Dispute – E Church St; Empire Barber Shop- Two individuals involved in a verbal dispute in the parking lot. No physical violence between them. Report taken.

Scam – Church St- Complainant reporting fraudulent phone calls asking for financial information. No money was stolen. Report taken.

Sexual Assault – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton; Called in by Piedmont Walton staff who advised the victim identified may have been sexually assaulted after leaving Tacos and Beer. Spoke to the victim who did not wish to make a report at this time. Advised victim to have kit completed within 72 hours if possible and to keep her clothes from the incident. Advised victim to call back if she wished to report incident. CID notified, Report made.

Suicidal Threats – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a named subject who is having family issues stated he was going to bring self-harm. Turned over to Piedmont-Walton.

Other Law – North Wayne – In reference to found keys turned in to When Pigs Fly staff, the keys were returned to the owner of the vehicle.

Damage to Property – Sycamore Court-In reference to a broken car window. Nothing was missing from the vehicle, report taken.

Harassment report – Claywill Cir. In reference to a couple wanting to file a report about their female neighbor who has been harassing their family. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Claywill Cir. In reference to a female subject having a warrant for Theft by shoplifting warrant out of Barrow County. She was arrested and TOT BCSO without further incident.

Found Property – Piedmont Walton – In reference to staff finding a $100.00 bill in the ATM. The money was turned into evidence for safe keeping.

Missing Person – Maples Street: In reference to the complainant advising her son has been missing since 2100 Hours last seen at the Maple lounge. The complainant advised her son is known to have seizures. He was placed on GCIC as a missing person.

Loud music – Davis St. No loud music heard, extra patrols implemented.

House party – Gatewood Ln contact was made with the host and advised to turn the music down.

Dispute – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to a female subject being disorderly and making threats towards staff members. She was given a ride from the ER to her residence.

Firearms – W Fambrough St & Inheritage Park: Complainant advised of subject shooting a gun into the air. Negative contact was made.

Theft report – Maple St. In reference to a female subject reporting that her boyfriend took her phone after having an argument. Report taken.

Loitering – Meadow Walk Dr: Complainant advised of vehicles blocking the street and was unable to pass. Subjects at the party removed their vehicles from the street.

Suspicious person – E Marable St: In reference to missing subject from call. Subject was checked by EMS and turned over to family members. Subject was removed from GCIC as a missing person.