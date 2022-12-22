MPD Reports: Juvenile shoots splatter-ball gun at motorists in Walmart parking while parents panhandle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Trespassing – Country Club Dr. – Worker on location thought he heard someone in the residence. Residence was cleared, all ok. Request for extra patrol.

911 Hang Up – Atha St. subject had fallen and gotten back up prior to officers’ arrival, he stated that he was ok.

Civil Issue – 6th St- In reference to the complainant stating she had stuff at her sister’s house that her sister won’t let her pick up. The complainant advised it was a civil issue.

Damage to Property – Michael Cir- In reference to complainant’s vehicle being parked in the road and possibly struck by another vehicle. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Walmart/Burger King: caller advised juvenile on location shooting a pellet gun at cars while parents beg for money in the parking lot. Juvenile located with a splatter-ball gun. Juvenile and parents criminally trespassed from the location.

Sexual Assault – S. Hammond Dr. – In reference to a female subject stating she was sexually assaulted by her landlord. Turned over to CID for further investigation.

Suicide Threat – S Broad St- in reference to a male subject wanted to kill himself. Subject was transported to the hospital.

Suspicious Person – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a subject on location asking for money. The neighboring business said he could wait inside until his grandma came to pick him up. All Ok.

Panhandlers -Walmart- Subjects were advised to leave the location.

Dispute Violent – 609 Maple St – In reference to a male subject being struck in the face with a cane. She was not on location. Warrants taken.

Dispute Non-Violent – Walton St. – In reference to a possible dispute in the area of W Marable St. W Marable, Nowell, and Walton Street were checked with negative contact. All okay.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for multiple lane and equipment violations. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended.

Dispute – Hitachi – In reference to an employee that had been fired refusing to leave. The employee left when security advised law enforcement had been called. All was okay.

Demented Person – Davis St. – Male subject on site stating the government installed torture ware into his brain. He did not want to go to the hospital but wanted the information documented.

EMS Assist – S Broad St. – In reference to an individual sounding suspicious as he called 911 for another individual. The person who EMS was called for advised he was okay and did not require EMS or law

Traffic Stop/Foot Pursuit – S. Madison and Davis St – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation. While attempting to place the driver under arrest for a suspended license, the driver attempted to flee on foot. After a foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended and charged with obstruction and driving on a suspended license.

Welfare Check – 5th St. In reference to a complaint of elder abuse and selling drugs; contact was made with the residents at W. 5th St. no such activity was occurring. A male subject was arrested for unrelated violation of probation warrants and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office with no issues.

Vehicle Pursuit – Highway 78 at UnIsia Dr: In reference to assisting WCSO with a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was canceled per WCSO at the Oconee County Line.

Theft – West Spring Street – In reference to the victim having 20 dollars stolen out of her pocket while she was playing the gaming machine. The suspect was described as an older white male. Report taken