MPD Reports: Juvenile shot with a pellet in Pilot Park; block parties, fights, runaways and other juvenile issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 25 – June 1, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Sycamore Ct: In reference to a female subject calling about an incident in Athens and the apocalypse.

Dispute – East Church Street- In reference to a black male causing a disturbance on location, negative contact.

Hit and Run – Tanglewood Dr: Motorcycle Vs a Ford Explorer, Motorcycle left scene and ran from units that responded. GEARS report completed.

Mental Person – W. Fambrough- Female subject on location. Homeowner requested she leave for the night. She was given a ride to Pine Park.

Felony Stop – Hwy 78 @ E Spring – Information was provided to B shift officers that a named subject was traveling in a Gray Acura passenger car in the area of E Marable. Officer observed the vehicle on Cherry Hill Rd after it passed by. Felony stop was conducted on the E Spring off Ramp. The subject was taken into custody without incident. Warrants were confirmed.

Disturbance – Tanglewood Dr. Block party with multiple cars blocking roadway, subject were advised to move vehicles from roadway.

Juvenile Problem – S Wayne St – Complainant advised of a 13-year-old male who told him he was homeless and living behind the Dollar Tree at Home Depot. Officers checked the area and woodline and had negative contact with the juvenile.

Burglary – Towler St.- Report of three subjects in an unoccupied residence, building was cleared no subjects found.

Suspicious Person – The Mill- Black Jeep driving the wrong way on the left side of the mill. Driver got out of the vehicle and began taking pictures of his vehicle. It was a juvenile taking pictures of his vehicle for social media.

Disturbing the Peace – Tanglewood – Reference to block party with 200+ people on site. Vehicles moved out of roadway upon request. Extra patrol conducted of area.

Traffic Stop – N Broad at Britts Flooring – Named subject stopped for equipment violation. Watson had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody. Due to a medical condition (heart related) Barrow County advised to release the hold. He was then transported back to his grandmother’s residence on Tanglewood Dr.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St & Breedlove – Named subject stopped for equipment violation. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a FTA Warrant out of MPD.

Suspicious Person – Ashton Pointe – Male and female observed sharing a seat in a truck together. Contact made, no criminal activity occurring.

EMS Assist – Wheel House Ln: Officer flagged down by female going in to labor. Situation stabilized

Dispute – East Church St. – Dispute between boyfriend/girlfriend, mom got involved to break up the dispute. The dispute does not qualify for family violence and witnesses are uncooperative. Parties were separated prior to officer arrival.

Suspicious Person – New Lacy St. – Named subject arrested on Parole warrant.

Foot Patrol – Downtown: All OK.

Dispute – McDonald’s – Complainant advised of a male cursing at her through the drive through. Male was gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr – rider of a red and white dirt bike with no helmet bike matched one that was involved in hit and run on 05/29/2023 rider was ID.

Dispute – E Washington St. – Dispute between mother and daughter. Mother asked daughter to quit smoking a Hookah in the home, daughter was argumentative. No physical injuries and no third party witnesses. Mediated and separated, all responding officers went back in service.

Assault – W. Spring St.- Report of juvenile shot with pellet in Pilot Park, juveniles mother stated that they were unsure of where it came from or who shot it. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – The Monroe Church – Champagne/Grey with bluish tint Chevrolet Silverado cruising the area. LED/Loud exhaust causing a nuisance. Officers patrolled the area looking for the vehicle. Negative contact

Suspicious Person – Tractor Supply: Citizen flag down due to her suspecting her juvenile son was impaired. No signs of impairment observed.

Fight – New Lacy & Wall St – Complainant reported over 20 people actively fighting in the roadway. Contact was made by officers. Upon gaining control of the scene, it was determined that a named juvenile, was the primary aggressor. Juvenile complaint form completed. EMS triaged and released those injured in the fight on scene.

Theft – W. Spring St Piedmont Walton – Male subject used credit cards that did not belong to him, he stated he found them on the ground. He was charged with theft of lost or mislaid property credit card transaction fraud and had a warrant out of Walton County for Forgery.

Suspicious Person – Ash st & Davis – Male wearing hoodie walking in the roadway. Advised he was walking to his residence in Tanglewood.

Suspicious Vehicle -W Creek Cir – Vehicle observed parked against the flow of traffic. Contact made with two individuals in the car. Vehicle searched due to marijuana odor, firearm was located in the vehicle. serial number provided to dispatch came back not stolen.

Suspicious Person/Drug/Wanted Person – Plaza Trace. Male subject observed walking in the roadway wearing a white sweater. Contact was made due to time frame and being in the roadway. Male did not live in the area in which he was located. Male was identified and he had an active warrant for his arrest from Walton County. He also had in his possession methamphetamine, a crack pipe, and marijuana. Warrant was confirmed and more were taken.

Dispute – Davis St: In reference to a named subject on scene causing a disturbance. He was issued a criminal trespass warning notice and sent on his way.

Dispute – Davis St – Named subject from previous call on location in the street yelling at the complainant. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and pedestrian in the roadway.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 and Unisia – In reference to a vehicle driving erratically. Contact made with vehicle, all ok.

Disabled Vehicle – Hwy 78 & N. Broad. Vehicle left on roadway unoccupied, possible driver has a suspended license. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s due to obstructing road way.

Runaway Juvenile – West Spring Street in reference to a 13-year-old at the location that ran away from his house in Grayson. The mother was contacted and picked the juvenile up.

Civil Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn Rm 114- In reference to the complainant stating his ex took money off his card. Civil remedies advised.