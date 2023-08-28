MPD Reports: Juvenile was arrested for entering auto after leaving his cell phone behind in the vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 17 – 24, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please not an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Verbal Dispute – S Broad St: Hardees: Verbal argument between employees, all okay.

Shoplifting – Walmart- In reference to a named male stealing items. He was transported to MPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Theft Report / Wanted Person – Lacy St; in reference to taking a theft report. Complainant had an active warrant and was not on scene. Later apprehended.

Threat Report – Blaine St – In reference to an individual receiving a threatening message on Facebook. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St:Piedmont Walton: In reference to a named subject being on location with a firearm. Gun found to be stolen out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and altered with a full auto sear pin, ATF notified.

Fraud – Blaine Street – In reference to an individual claiming his girlfriend had accessed his accounts and was stealing his money. No evidence provided, remedies advised.

Suicide Attempt – Wendys – In reference to a male subject that was sick and in and out of consciousness in the restroom. EMS transported him to Piedmont Walton.

Fraud – Pavilion Pkwy; Hibbett Sports – In reference to a report of items being returned to the store that were fraudulent. Report taken.

Extra Patrol – High school Ave- In reference to the owner finding a place on the side of the building where people have been sleeping. Cardboard was laid out on the ground and trash was in the immediate area. Request for extra patrol during the night hours.

Threats – Douglas Street – In reference to a named subject having his PS5 stolen and having a confrontation with the suspect. Report completed.

EMS Assist – Walmart- In reference to a female slumped over in the parking lot. All was ok. Female denied needing medical assistance.

Violent Domestic – Baron Dr. In reference to a female being strangled by the father of her children. The subject was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Warrants for aggravated assault by strangulation, battery FV, and interference with 911 call to be taken.

Other Law – Blaine Street, reference case. Subject from the above call was to turn himself in. He was arrested by Conyers PD.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park and Lacy, female called about a male that she knew but did not know the name was driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Area was checked.

Warrant – W Marable Street, Named subject was taken into custody without incident. Probation violation through Walton County. Warrant was confirmed, turned over to jail staff.

Harassment – Walker Drive, Complainant called due to receiving text messages. Multiple reports have been made on the matter. Complainant was informed to obtain a Temporary Protection Order.

911 Open Line – Thompson Ridge Ct, juvenile playing on a cell phone, contact made at the residence with the juvenile and family members. All ok

Prowler – Green St complainant heard noises around her apartment. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Community Ct, Boys and Girls Club. Vehicle parked by the buses on the backside. Building checked, all doors locked.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow Walk Drive, contact made with a vehicle with the hatch open.

Power Lines Down – Dean St/Morrow St -Phone and cable line down in roadway, lines removed from the road and Monroe Utilities responded.

Theft Report – Oak St- Reference to victim leaving belongings on the hood of his car and them later being stolen. The keys to his blue Jeep Wrangler rental vehicle were also stolen. Report taken.

Scam – Bold Spring Rd- Named subject reporting receiving scam calls and fake Facebook posts. Remedies advised.

Dispute – McDonalds – In reference to a female saying her and her boyfriend got into a heated Argument. No crime was founded. Report made.

Damage to Property – E Spring St; Brown Oil Company- Reference to a driver with Chambers Drum Company who delivered a trailer and knocked down a powerline in the process. City power has been notified, report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring/Home Depot – Named subject stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of over (1) ounce of marijuana and (9) THC Vape pens. He was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Theft/ Lost Item – Plaza Tr- Cell phone reported to have been lost/ stolen at Walmart. Cell phone was recovered at Walmart and returned to owner.

Fraud – Blaine St- Reference to complainant not receiving payment for work on a boat. Complainant made contact with male while at PD and wished to get payment before making a report.

Juvenile Complainant – Meadow Walk Dr/Rosewood Ln- Reference to juveniles playing chicken with vehicles on dirt bike. Negative contact with juveniles.

Trespassing – Mountain View Dr- Reference to two-three white male suspects loitering in complainant’s back yard near her shed, likely a burglary attempt. Complainant knocked on her window and the males ran away on foot to their vehicles. They fled the neighbor at a high rate of speed in a white truck and possible Honda CRV.

Theft Report – Cherokee Ave – In reference to tires that were delivered by FedEx taken off the porch. Report taken.

OTHER LAW – New Lacy St. – The subject was asking for an Officer to inspect a windshield that was busted to see if it was okay to drive. The subject was advised that the windshield was busted too badly to be driven on highway.

Damage to property – W Spr St; Walmart In reference to a woman reporting her vehicle being hit on 08/13. Report taken.

Entering Auto – E. Church St AMICIS – Juvenile on location entering auto and left cell phone inside vehicle and owner was out with the juvenile. Juvenile was arrested printed and transported to Rockdale RYDC, per juvenile intake.

Other Law – Marable Ln. Two female subject having words and disrespecting each other. Parties were advised to refrain from talking to each other.

Domestic – Davis Street – In reference to a subject stating another subject had her wallet. She had a stay away order from other family members and was advised to leave. The male subject was advised if he made purchases with her card he could be charged for it.