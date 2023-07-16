MPD Reports: Juveniles arrested for attack on law enforcement during arrest of a male suspect for disorderly conduct

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 29 to July 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Illegal Parking -Aycock Avenue; In reference to several tractor trailers illegally parked in the area. Roadway cleared.

Animal complaint – Davis Street – Reference abandoned K9 Owner returned to pick up dog.

Warrant Service – 6th Street- Female subject was arrested on a warrant out of Oconee County for Fraud. She was transported to the county line and handed off to an Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Noise Complaint – Fairway Drive; In reference to loud music in the area. Negative Contact.

Assault – W.Spring Street – Reference incident at S.Broad Street on 06/24/2023. Complainant arrived at the hospital from chest pain resulting from that incident in which a female subject accused her boyfriend of punching her multiple times. Was unable to establish enough probable cause for warrants against the male subject, Report made.

Dispute – West Spring Street @ Arby’s; In reference to a female subject on location acting strangely and refusing to leave. She was transported to a location out of the city.

Dispute – Towler Street; Complainant called due to getting into a verbal argument with a female subject. Parties separated, She was criminally trespassed from the property. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Plaza Drive; Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pavilion Parkway, Publix Parking Lot; Anonymous complainant called about an abandoned vehicle sitting in the parking lot. Manager of Publix was contacted, she stated that the owner has been informed that Publix will tow the vehicle if not gone by July 8th.

Theft report – W Spring St; Walmart. In reference to a complainant reporting her purse being stolen. Video footage shows her walking out of Subway without her purse. Subway was closed so officers could not check. Report taken.

Verbal Dispute – Fleeting Way – two neighbors had a verbal dispute about fireworks, because the fireworks were scaring his K-9’s. Parties were talked to and explained the law and time the law states that a person can discharge fireworks till.

Hit and Run – S Hammond Dr at E Church St. In reference to a white passenger car striking a Dodge avenger and left the scene. Report completed in GEARS.

Entering Auto – Sporty Ln. In reference to a female stating her Glock 43x (Unknown SN) and wallet were stolen out of her vehicle somewhere within Monroe in the past 48 Hours. Report taken.

Firearms – Tanglewood: In reference to approximately 9 shots heard. Negative contact made.

Discharged firearms – Lacy St. In reference to the complainant hearing 6-7 gunshots in the area. Negative contact made.

Burglary In Progress – Green Street – Complainant came home and noticed damage to a window. Residence was cleared. All ok.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to the complainant coming home to her back door being kicked in. Complainant does not wish to pursue charges. Report only.

Dispute – Maple St – In reference to a verbal dispute between a male subject and his sister. Situation mediated.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring & Hwy 138. Driver had a medical issue and was turned over to EMS. Grey Honda CRV left on location.

911 hangup – Walmart. Civil dispute. Female subject was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process after ex-boyfriend showed up at her place of work.

Fraud – Country Club Drive – In reference to a fraudulent phone account being opened in a business name.

Domestic Dispute – E Marable St – Family concerned about welfare of a named subject. Contact was made with the subject via phone and all was ok.

Warrant Pickup – Newton County Jail – Male subject was picked up from Newton County Jail for FTA Warrant for DUI.

Suspicious vehicle – McDaniel Street/Broad Street – In reference to the driver of a truck hanging out the window. Officer had negative contact.

Stolen Vehicle – W Spring St; Haven Inn – Subject called in reference to his wife taking his vehicle. Officers diverted to a call then returned at a later time where he advised his wife had the vehicle at his house.

Fight in Progress -Stokes St. – Male subject arrested for disorderly conduct. The subject resisted and during the struggle other subject began attacking officers from behind. One was charged with Aggravated Assault on LE, Battery on LE, Felony Obstruction, and Interference with Govt Property. The other was charged with Battery on LE & Felony Obstruction along with several other charges. Juveniles transported to Rockdale and the subject arrested on disorderly conduct was transported to Walton County Jail.

Burglary – Pinecrest Dr. – Unsecured front door. Residence cleared. No damage noted.

Scam – Maple Ln. – Robbin Jones called in reference to a scam report. Report taken, delayed response due to a call.

Other Law – W Spring St; Haven Inn -Officer was flagged down by a male subject while responding a second time to call. Complainant advised a coworker stole an unknown amount of money from his room. Report taken, officers later returned as the complainant advised he wanted the individual trespassed from the hotel. Hotel staff advised they had no problem with the individual staying on location.

Suspicious Vehicle – Green ST & GW Carver – In reference to a white BMW with its bright lights on, area checked negative contact.

Loitering – Monroe Pavilion – In reference to vehicles on location allegedly laying drag. Contact made with a group on location not causing a disturbance of any sort, they went on their way.

Dispute – Creekside Way: Both male and female parties have minor superficial injuries. Mediation due to insufficient probable cause (Unable to determine the primary aggressor).

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St: In reference to a female subject walking in the area with a bag in hand. Officers made contact, all ok.