MPD Reports: Juveniles being disrespectful, others shooting each other with splat guns, shooting fireworks

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 27 – July 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Overlook Trl – In reference to complainants’ adult son being disrespectful. Both parties were advised of remedies. Complainant was advised of the eviction process.

Theft Report – Blaine Street @ MPD- Complainant reported her phone being stolen at Walmart earlier in the day. Report taken and sent to CID. Phone was added to GCIC accordingly.

Area check – MLK Jr Blvd; – Pro care cleaners: In reference to the complainant requesting Officer’s to be in the area while they changed the locks on their business to prevent any altercation from subjects who fraudulently sold the business. The area was observed, and remedies were advised.

Traffic stop / Arrest – Hwy 138 @ Checkers Vehicle was stopped for window tint violation, during a search of the vehicle over 4 ounces of marijuana was located, digital scales, and THC vape pen. A handgun was located. The driver was arrested for the possession of marijuana, possession of THC, possession of drug related objects, window tint.

Narcotics – Pilot Park – complainant described a white SUV with adults smoking Marijuana. Misdemeanor amount of Marijuana located, and front seat passenger was wanted out of Snellville Police Department. He was arrested and taken to Walton Co. Jail for the warrant. Citation issued for misdemeanor Marijuana.

Juvenile Complaint – Roberts Street – In reference to juveniles shooting splat guns at another. All parents were contacted and advised if they need to supervise their children and made aware of the Parental Responsibility Ordinance.

Loud Music – Davis St near Wall St. Subjects were advised to turn down their music, all ok.

Juvenile problem – MLK Jr Blvd: In reference to the complainant advising of a silver truck shooting fireworks off in the parking lot. Contact was made with a group of subjects who were advised of loitering and to leave the area.

Warrant Attempt – Davis St – William Minor taken into custody for warrants out of Walton County. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Unsecured Residence – Cook PL. – Residence front door was unsecure. Residence was cleared and secured. All was okay.

Theft Report – E. Spring St. – The complainant advised a male took the lottery tickets of another male who was in line in front of him. The lottery tickets were found left on the counter. Complainant did not want a report.

Fraud – Blaine Street – Complainant advised he was scammed off the Facebook market place. Complainant advised he made a money exchange for $25 cash and the rest through cash app. The payment through cash app was canceled by other party. Incident was civil.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for window tint and failure to maintain lane. Passenger was arrested for warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – E. Fambrough St. – Complainant advised her husband wouldn’t leave the residence, however the complainant was also intoxicated. Her husband was gone when officers arrived. Advice given.

Burglary – Stewart Ct – In reference to a resident across from the listed address claiming she observed flashlights inside the vacant residence. Units found the basement door of the residence to be unlocked, and it was cleared with negative contact inside. All appeared okay on location.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St in reference to a mother cannot handle her 7-year-old because the juvenile was being abusive towards the mother and siblings.

Dispute -Piedmont Walton – In reference to a female on location refusing to leave. Female left without incident.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Unisia Dr – Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic offenses, Driver was arrested for DUI.

Dispute – Atha St in reference to a female subject wanted to get some of her belongings from the house.

