MPD Reports: Juveniles egging property in early morning hours; stolen vehicle recovered; toddler choking and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 29 to July 6, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Madison Avenue; In reference to a dispute between a subject and staff on location of personal care home. He complained his mother was not being taken care of. Report taken, and remedies advised. All appeared okay inside the personal care home.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Broad Street/ Mayfield Dr; Male subject stopped for broken brake light. He did not have a valid drivers’ license. The vehicle was impounded, the subject arrested and transported to the PD and released on a copy of the citation.

Other Law – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to a named subject on location with an active warrant out of Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Damage to property – Turner Street – Reference white Honda accord with front and rear damage unknown cause. Report made.

Hit and Run – West Spring @ MLK Jr Blvd; In reference to a vehicle accident on private property where a white honda left the scene. Contact made with all parties. Gears report, Citation issued. 23M013065

Stolen Vehicle – MLK JR Blvd, Enterprise; Store Manager called to report that a rental vehicle had been stolen on May 31st. Report taken. GCIC report made.

Fraud – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to complainant reporting an incident of fraud at Peach State Bank.

Animal Complaint – Douglas St- Complaint of canine chained outside with no food or water. No canine located in the area.

Traffic Light – West Spring Street at MLK Jr. Blvd; In reference to the complainant stating the eastbound light not functioning properly. Light observed to be functional.

Agency Assist – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to the mobile crisis unit on location requesting escort. Canceled due to the patient already being transported.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad Street @ Hwy 78; In reference to the complainant reporting seeing the vehicle that struck her vehicle and fled the scene on 06/16/2023. Supplemental report added.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street @ Walmart; In reference to Loss Prevention with one female detained in office. Arrest Made, Report taken.

EMS Assist – 4th St – 17-month old choking, turned over to EMS.

Damage to property – W Spr St; Home Depot. In reference to Raymond Brown reporting damage done to his Explorer which occurred at Home Depot or Walmart while shopping, report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring; City Gears – In reference to an unknown subject taking two pairs of shoes and a pink bag. Subject was gone in a brown Trail Blazer, report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – E Marable St; Mathews Park. In reference to a white passenger car driving in and out of the park recklessly. Vehicle unoccupied. All appeared ok.

Dispute call – Sorrells St. In reference to an anonymous caller stated residents were arguing at this location. Due to conflicting statements, report taken, parties were warned.

Roadway hazard – Hwy 78E on ramp at Charlotte Rowell. In reference to a K-9 running in the roadway. Animal control notified.

Welfare Check – Perry Street – In reference to a 12-year old female concerned about her friend that lives out in the county who stated she wanted to kill herself and was being mistreated by her mother. Walton County advised of the situation, MPD requested a welfare check at the residents.

Dispute – Pine Park St: In reference to the complainant advising her and her ex- boyfriend were involved in a verbal argument. She was advised of the Temporary Protection Order process and remedies were advised.

Dispute – East Washington Street Verbal dispute between male and female on location. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Eagles Trail – Verbal dispute between a male and a female. Situation mediated, and parties voluntarily separated.

Follow up – W Marable Street- Complainant called due to the fact that he located his stolen vehicle. Vehicle was reported as stolen. Vehicle returned to the complainant and was towed off of the property.

Follow Up – Reed Way – Reference questions regarding missing juvenile case. Juvenile at location in Walton County, advised complainant to contact WCSO to make contact.

Suspicious Person – E.Marable Street – Reference pickup truck owner attempted to gain back after allowing ex-girlfriend to use it. Civil matter report made.

Illegal Parking -Aycock Avenue; In reference to several tractor trailers illegally parked in the roadway. Vehicles removed.

Dispute – Harris St- Female reporting a verbal dispute between her and a male subject. The male was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – 6th Street; In reference to juveniles egging the complainants residence at 4am this morning. Report taken.

Follow Up – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truck Stop; In reference to a subject on location to meet with officers in reference to locating her runaway juvenile. The juvenile was removed from GCIC/NCIC.

Welfare Check – Harris St- Female subject from an earlier call was calling a second time using profanity on 911 line. She was warned about using profanity on 911 line.

911 Hang up – Store House Court In reference to static on the line and an extensive signal 37 history. Call cleared