MPD Reports: Juveniles found smoking marijuana in car after continuously setting off the car alarm

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 30 – July 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – South Broad Street; In reference to a woman arguing with employee’s. She was acting very 1096 and took items from the store that she did not pay for. The employee did not want to press charges but wanted her criminal trespassed from the location.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/Cedar Ridge – Driver arrested for driving while unlicensed on motorcycle.

Disabled Vehicle – Carwood Dr; In reference to a truck pulling a trailer that was blocking the road. The truck was blocking one lane of traffic due to the driver loading the trailer.

EMS Assist – Atha St; In reference to a man that had been drinking falling into the bushes. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – E Marable St: verbal dispute between residents at the Marable Manor over smoking in the smoking area on the front porch. Situation mediated. Nothing further.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln. – In reference to a woman calling in reference to her neighbor’s loud music. Remedies were advised.

Hit & Run – Hwy. 78 W. @ Hwy 138- The complainant declined to have a report taken and only wanted assistance with getting the vehicle out of the ditch.

Hit & Run – Tanglewood Dr. Complainant advised that a blue passenger car cut them off as they were pulling into their driveway and struck the front right bumper of the vehicle. The complainant declined to have a report taken.

Sexual Assault – S Madison Ave: In reference to a complainant wanting to make a report of a sexual assault that happened to his 5-year-old daughter in South Carolina. He was advised that he would need to call the jurisdiction in South Carolina of where the crime occurred.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln – Called back out to a residence in reference to music being turned back up after the officer left the scene. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct after slapping paperwork out of the officer’s hand and resisting arrest.

Mental Patient – E Marable St – Female subject on location having a psychotic episode. Taken to hospital by EMS.

Dispute non-violent – New Lacy St: Complainant called and advised that a male got into an argument with his girlfriend and fired multiple rounds inside the residence. Upon further investigation, no rounds were fired inside the residence, however, an unknown male was on location firing a gun into the air celebrating the fourth of July from what parties stated.

Dispute – Hill St In reference to a civil issue between two subjects. Remedies advised.

Dispute – N Broad St – In reference to a dispute about towels between the clerk and customers. Remedies advised.

Suspicious vehicle – Towler St Complainant advised of neighbor’s car alarm continuously going off. Upon further investigation, 2 juveniles identified were located in the vehicle smoking marijuana. The Juveniles’ parents were notified.

Theft Report – Irving St- In reference to two people reporting that someone had taken an XBOX One and approximately $160 in cash. Report taken.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff. In reference to a subject having a mental episode, and getting upset about the house being dirty, and arguing with his mother. He was going to stay with his aunt for the rest of the day. All okay.

Other Law – Nowell St- In reference to a woman being evicted and not having a place for her and her three children to stay for the evening. Arrangements were made and all is okay.

EMS Assist – MLK Jr Blvd in reference to a woman being passed out at the wheel. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a male subject causing an issue with a female subject. She was advised of the eviction process.

Fireworks -Chestnut Lane. Complainant stated that there was gunfire in the area. It was fireworks.

Theft Report – North Midland Ave & Bold Springs Ave in reference to a named subject borrowing a bicycle and not returning it, report taken