MPD Reports: Juveniles make inappropriate remarks and gestures to passing motorists; passenger arrested for drugs after traffic stop

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Cherry Hill Rd.- Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic. Driver did not have a valid license and was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Lost Item – Blaine Street. Complainant reported sending a re-validation decal in the mail to his daughter in the past three weeks and her never receiving it, case number was provided for the tag office.

Other Law – W Spring St in reference to a DOA that happened around 1200 on today’s date. The decedent male subject was taken to the Hospice in Winder by the wife.

TPO violation – Marathon E Church St- In reference to a female complainant stating her husband has been contacting her even though he has a Temporary Protection Order against her. Remedies advised.

Suspicious person – Sorrells St. In reference to someone stating they saw a wanted suspect walking on Sorrells St. towards N. Broad St. Negative contact.

Other Law – Plaza Trc. In reference to someone calling and stating they saw the same wanted suspect from above near the Country Grove apartments. Negative contact.

Damage to Property – Johns Supermarket – In reference to someone backing into the complainant’s car. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad St. – In reference to juveniles making inappropriate comments and hand gestures at passing cars. The area was checked with negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Monroe Motor Inn – The vehicle was stopped for a taillight violation. After an investigation, the passenger was arrested for possession of a Schedule II Drug.

Dispute – Windsor Dr.- Marylin Jones and Lois Jones having a verbal dispute. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Problem – Bridgeport Lane -Named subject left home and was walking in the rain. He was returned home and taken to school in Athens. Report taken.

Power Lines – N Broad St at Tanglewood- Officer observed smoke coming from power pole and called for Monroe Utilities. While waiting for utilities a small electrical explosion occurred and Monroe Fire was requested. Turned over to utilities.

Dispute Call – Unisia Dr; Walmart Distribution Center. A named subject moved another tractor trailer which belonged to someone else and violated Walmart’s policies. He was banned by Walmart.

Welfare Check – Windsor Drive: In regards to a named subject stating through a text message that he wanted to kill himself. Officer heard a male voice inside the residence, but contact was not made at the door.

Stolen Vehicle – Blaine St – In reference to a Stolen rollback truck. Vehicle entered on GCIC. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St and Bojangles- Mickalyn Taylor possibly having mental episode. She was taken to Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – Maple Ln. In reference to two roommates (Garfield Smith and Deborah Williams) having issues. Eviction and civil remedies advised. Report taken.