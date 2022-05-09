MPD Reports: Juveniles shooting BB guns at cars; others throwing objects at cars and then fleeing from police

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 28 to May 5, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Waffle House, female subject called about an issue with her boyfriend. Dispatch attempted to make contact on call back and no answer. No contact was made with the female upon arrival, female was located in Spillman and had an address in Newton Co. Dispatch was advised to contact Newton and sent Deputies for a welfare check.

Suspicious Person/Vehicle) Matson Food Mart. Subject parked between Matson and Susie’s, contact made due to the businesses being closed, Vehicle searched due to marijuana odor. Subject was advised the reasoning for the contact and was released without incident.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at Deer Acres. Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane and equipment violation. After investigation the driver was arrested for FTML, Defective equipment, DUI under 21, Open container, and Poss. of Alcohol by a minor.

Hit and Run – MLK Jr Blvd and W Spring St. In reference to white GMC pickup truck possibly driven by younger white male struck passenger rear of Dark Green Honda CRV and left scene. Report in GEARS.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Madison/Davis St -male subject stopped for failing to yield while turning left, and arrested for driving with no license.

Domestic Dispute – Maple Lane – In reference to a female subject and her boyfriend Romeo Cotton engaged in a verbal dispute over the boyfriend’s refusal to wear a shirt. The dispute turned violent when he removed a picture frame from the wall and threw it at the female causing superficial injuries to her face and nose. Warrants were taken on the boyfriend for family violence battery. He also has multiple warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Officefor failure to appear on marijuana charges.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St; Taco Bell. Honda Civic stopped for seat belt violation. Probable cause search conducted due to odor of marijuana. Two male subjects were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of Sched I.

Weapon – S Madison Ave -In reference to young black males in a black SUV shooting BB guns out of the car. Negative contact.

Lost Item – S Madison Ave. Complainant advised her wallet went missing at Walmart while she was shopping. Report taken

Juvenile Complaint – E Church St. Male juvenile disputing with his mother about leaving the yard. Mother advised she was going to sit outside and watch him but instead she decided not to, and he ran away. She allegedly advised she pays taxes so the police can go find him. She was issued a citation for parental responsibilities and was arrested for refusing to sign the citation. The juvenile male was listed as missing.

Foot pursuit – Historic Downtown. In reference to Officer patrolling the area and observing (3) male subjects that were wearing hoodies and throwing objects at a vehicle that was stopped at the red light at Spring St and Broad St. Officer gave all (3) subjects a lawful command to stop running, all (3) subjects begun to flee. Officer gave chase. The foot pursuit ended in the Scoops Bathroom. (1) Juvenile was taken into custody and the other (2) juveniles were later identified but have not been taken into custody at this time. Report taken.

Assault – at McDonalds. Physical dispute between a male and female subject. The male was arrested for aggravated battery. The female victim was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS for broken maxillary bone, dislocated teeth, and lacerations.

Suicide Attempt – Wellington Dr. In reference to a 15-year-old male taking 25-30 Advil pills and an unknown number of his mother’s prescription medication. Scene was turned over to EMS.