MPD Reports: Juveniles shooting nerf guns; neighbors disputing over yard work and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – May 1, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to property – Arcadia Ct- In reference to a fence being damaged while the neighbor was mowing, report taken and remedies advised.

38D – S. Hammon Dr. – In reference to the complainant hitting a bag while weed-eating that contained a white powdery substance. The substance appeared to be sugar and was tested with no results.

Animal Complaint – W. Spring St.; Walmart – In reference to a dog locked inside a white Sorento, not running. The complainant advised they no longer need assistance prior to arrival.

Domestic Dispute – Rose Ison Terrace- In reference to one subject slapping another. Subject was gone upon officers arrival. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – Sycamore Ct. – In reference to subject striking his girlfriend. Subject fled on foot at the sight of police presence and Eluded responding officers. Warrants were taken out on subject. Remedies were advised to the victim.

Juvenile Complaint – Douglas St- Call in reference to approximately 20 juveniles on location shooting at the complainant with nerf guns. Contact was made with the group of juveniles who advised they were shooting at the street sign when the complainant got angry.

Area check/wanted person – Pine Park. In reference to a subject possibly on location. The subject was located in apartment and was placed under arrest. Warrants taken earlier this date (Battery FVA, Crueltyto children x2). He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – Hwy 78 / Hwy 11 – Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations. Passenger had a warrant out of Jackson County and was transported to WCSO without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring- A caller advised of a male and female having a dispute inside of their vehicle at the Taco Bell. Vehicle left the parking lot and was never located by officers.

Other Law – Cook St. – open line dispatch could hear the subject stating you cannot take my car you do not have a license. When officers arrived, it was a male and female subject verbally disputing and the male subject just wanted to get some items from inside the residence so he could leave. The subject was able to retrieve some items and left the residence.

Dispute – Amber Trail- In reference to a subject on location intoxicated. Female was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 / Charlotte Rowell – In reference to an 18-Wheeler driving fast and unable to maintain lane. Driver was observed stopped in the opposite lane of travel turn lane. Contact made with the driver who advised he was lost and being tailgated. He was given directions and sent on his way.

