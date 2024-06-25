MPD Reports: Juveniles shooting with Orbeez guns; report of sexual assault by family member of two young girls; 50, or maybe 1, motorcycle doing burnouts

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 13 – 20, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Davis St/Pine Park St- In reference to subject being seen walking in the area. Subject fled on foot when he saw officers. The area was checked but subject was not located.

Threats – Towler St- In reference to the complainant receiving harassing messages and threats from subject. Warrants taken for Harassing Communications and Terroristic threats.

Firearms – Walton Rd- In reference to the complainant hearing 3-4 gunshots in the area, the area was checked with no contact.

Damage to Property – W Spring Street@ Home Depot- In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged by another vehicle in the parking lot. The other vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Dr. – In reference to a subject offering pest control services for Ecopest by walking door to door. All OK on location.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad Street – In reference to an anonymous complainant reporting multiple children in the area were shooting at him with Orbeez guns. Contact was made with the children, remedies advised.

Theft – White Oak Drive- In reference to the complainant reporting that they believe their exterminator took a medical prescription from the residence. Report taken and sent to CID.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N. Broad St. @ Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to a subject stopped for a traffic violation. He was arrested for driving without a valid Driver’s License and released on a copy of the citation.

Firearms – Unisia Dr; Hitachi- Security called due to an employee having a firearm on location against their policy, they were advised their policies are not enforceable by officers.

Illegal dumping – Sorrells St.- Complainant called due to finding a broken GA drivers license in a pile of trash in a vacant lot across the road. He did not see any subjects actually dump the trash, license was submitted to evidence for destruction.

Suspicious Person – Walton St. – In reference to a black male walking on Walton St. wearing all green clothing. Area checked with negative contact.

Animal Complaint – Planet Fitness – complaints of a dog locked in a gray Honda Odyssey that was not running. Checked the entire parking lot, negative contact.

Temporary Protection Order Violation – GW Carver Dr – spoke with complainant and read over her paperwork from Walton County, no violation of a TPO was observed.

Dispute call – S Broad St; SMHP in reference to a complainant reporting that her son was attacked by a named subject and left in a blue passenger car. Report taken.

Suspicious person – S Madison Ave; Quickpick Food Mart: In reference to the complainant advising of a subject standing out in front of the store asking people to buy him alcohol. Contact was made with subject who was criminally trespassed from the location at the owner’s request.

Firearms Call – Pine Knoll – Complainant stated that his ex-girlfriend and two guys pulled a gun on him. The offense occurred in the county, so call was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Unknown Trouble – Tractor Supply – Checked an elderly male in the parking lot due to erratic driving. Subject turned over to EMS due to high blood sugar. Transported to Piedmont Walton, all is okay.

Speeding Vehicle – Young Pines – In reference to a dirt bike speeding through the neighborhood. Contact made dirt bike was put up.

Speeding Auto – N Midland Ave; Will Henry’s: In reference to the complainant advising of 50+ motorcycles in the roadway doing burnouts. No criminal activity was observed but multiple witnesses did claim to see one subject laying drags in front of the bar. Extra patrol provided.

Dispute – Lacy Street – In reference to a dispute about living arrangements and rent. Civil remedies advised.

EMS Assist – Pine Park Street – In reference to subject passing out in the woods. He was located and turned over to EMS.

Civil issue -Checkers. In reference to subject wanting advice on the TPO process and warrant process against her current boyfriend who is mentally unstable. Remedies advised.

Sexual assault report -Blaine St: Mother came to the Monroe Police Department to report that her two daughters ages 9 and 11 were sexually assaulted by their grandfather. Report was taken and CID was notified of the report being taken.

Prowler – Stowers St; In reference to the complainant advising someone was knocking on her front door. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with any subjects loitering in the area.

Large hole in the ground near Panera Bread. In reference to a large hole covered by a construction cone, no action taken

Dispute – Highschool Ave – In reference to complainant calling 911 due to her male roommate coming into the home where he lives through the window because all the doors were locked. All parties spoken with during this time and situation was mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Baron Dr- In reference to a black SUV parked in the homeowner’s driveway. She was unaware of who the vehicle belonged to or where it came from. The vehicle was registered out of Barrow County. She was advised she is welcome to have Taylors Wrecker removed it.

Loud music – Maple way: In reference to the complainant advising of loud music. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

