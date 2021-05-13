MPD Reports: Kidnapped man located, Juveniles throwing water balloons at cars and truck driver smoking crack

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 29 to May 6, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other law – Chevron on South Broad: Complainant reported the people who held his possessions while he was in Jail are refusing to return them. Complainant was advised of the civil process. Complainant was highly intoxicated and was given a courtesy ride to his family’s residence on 6th street.

Suicide Threat – S. Broad St: Subject was allegedly making suicidal threats. Contact was made with subject at the Walton Truck stop, and he denied making the threats and stated he was ok.

Dispute – W. Spring St. Haven Inn. Male and Female arguing in the lobby. Both individuals were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Dispute – Unisia Dr. Walmart DC – Verbal dispute between drivers on location. No evidence of any criminal activity. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Area of Trading Place – Multiple callers reporting that a male and female were in an active fight. During the investigation, it was determined that the male assaulted the female subject. He was arrested for Battery.

Kidnapping – E Fambrough St. -Hill Crest. A man called 911 from the Conyers area and advised he was kidnapped from the Hill Crest apartments. He was located and interviewed by CID.

Damage to Property – Chestnut Lane. In reference to the complainant’s 2008 Honda Accord damaged sometime overnight. Damage caused to the front windshield, and a large rock found to be the item used. Pictures and report taken.

Suspicious Person – Great Oaks Dr STE 9 (Reddy Urgent Care): In reference to a male with a black hoodie and black pants with white crocks. The complainant was afraid to enter her place of business. Area check with negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Magnolia Street at Davis Street: A subject arrested for Warrants out of Walton County, Athens Clarke County and MPD.

Juvenile Problem – Georgia Avenue 13-year-old, being unruly and attempting to run away from the Walton County DFCS building. The juvenile was charged with Unruly Juvenile and transported to RYDC per Walton County Juvenile Courts.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 at Walton Truck stop: in reference to a male smoking a “crack pipe” in his tractor trailer in the parking lot. Arrest made for multiple narcotics violations.

Juvenile Problem – Tanglewood Drive Apt A: in reference to juveniles in the area throwing water balloons at vehicles. Warning issued.

Dispute – W Creek Cir. In reference to subject, and her daughter’s boyfriend both intoxicated, and aggravating each other. Parties were advised to give each other some space.

Assault – Applebee’s -Complainant and her father reported complainant being assaulted by her ex- boyfriend at Applebee’s. Report taken.

Dispute – East Fambrough St;. Dispute between two men. Warrant taken for Criminal Damage to Property on one for attacking the other’s van with a baseball bat.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 & Aycock Ave -Subject stopped for tag light violation and arrested for driving while license suspended. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Area Check – West Highland Ave & North S[ring St in reference to vehicle doing burnouts and being loud, area checked, no contact.

Dispute – Hwy 78 in reference to a dispute between Waffle House and a female subject. She was arrested for criminal trespass and disorder conduct.