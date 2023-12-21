MPD Reports: Kidnapping report turned out to not be the case; suicide threat; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Prowler – East Marable St; – In reference to a resident hearing something outside their window. Officers checked the area with negative contact. All windows and doors secure.

Dispute – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Female subject on location refusing to leave. She wanted to know why her daughter was not being discharged this date. She was advised of 1013 order, and she left without incident.

Fraud – Clubside Ct- Female subject reporting a fraudulent order made using her credit card. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Monroe Jersey Rd @ Criswell Rd.- Black Tahoe passing on double yellow and tailgating other vehicles, no violations observed while behind the vehicle.

Kidnapping – 120 1⁄2 North Broad St; In reference to a female subject being reported kidnapped. It was determined that the subject was located safe and turned over to CID.

Suspicious person – South Broad St.- In reference to a suspicious person trying to get into the lobby of the retirement community. Contact was made with the male subject stated that he was trying to get out of the rain. He was given a courtesy ride to the local Chevron gas station.

Kidnapped / jail female was transported from Dekalb County to Walton County Jail.

Civil Issue – Overlook Trail – In reference to two subject being upset about keys missing. The keys were located, and the situation was resolved.

Civil issue – Lacy St; – In reference to a female subject wanting her sister removed from the location. Civil remedies advised.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street/ Walmart – In reference to a named female subject and two other subjects taking $421.63 worth of items from the store. Report taken.

Prowler – Walton Rd- Reference to complainant hearing loud banging on one of her windows. Property was checked, nothing suspicious observed. All appears okay on scene.

Damage to property – Unisia Dr; Walmart DC. In reference to a semi-truck driving wanting to report his semi being struck by a yard truck on location. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – North Broad/Highland – Traffic stop conducted on a Red Ford Expedition for improper left turn. The driver was arrested for Driving while Suspended. The vehicle was left in a parking spot downtown due to the subject being under medication. She was advised to pick her vehicle up in the morning.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St. – Subject was walking in the area, stopped to check on subject due to cold weather, female subject was walking to work, she was run by name and DOB, came back valid no wants- a courtesy ride was given to Panera Bread.

Dispute – Rose Ison Terrace – Female subject called about a dispute with a named subject. The complainat was gone prior to officer’s arrival and the male denied any dispute occurred.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – S Hammond and Russel Dr – Male subject arrested for active warrants out of Walton County was transported to jail without incident.

Road Rage – South Broad Street in reference to a male driver in a Volkswagen bug driving recklessly and told the complainant to pull over to fight. Subject was gone when officers arrived.

Other Law – Quality Inn. In reference to a guest that wasn’t leaving. Situation mediated and the guest left.

Warrant – Chevron E Church- Subject was observed on location and had an active warrant out of Barrow. Male subject was taken into custody and transported to WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Lacy St. Female subject reported that her father was on the way from Athens to fight her boyfriend. Contact made with her father, who stated he was in Athens at home. She was advised to call if she saw him.

Other Law – AT&T – In reference to a female subject requesting a report due to turning phones in two years ago and still being charged for them. She stated she had not paid for them due to turning them in and it is showing on her credit report. An information report was completed.

Shoplifting – E. Spring St. Female subject returned after shoplifting the prior date. Management declined to press charges for the shoplifting but she was criminally trespassed for two years.

Theft – East Marable Street in reference to a Generator was stolen on 11/30/2023. The Generator was placed on GCIC.

Dispute – Elm Dr. – Dispute between a brother and sister over a phone. According to the sister, her brother hit her in the mouth and left. He had called 911 and then left the residence. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Glen Iris Dr. – Male subject was on the porch of the residence intoxicated by alcohol. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by request and turned over to the ER Staff.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr – In reference to a tractor trailer reversing into a named subject vehicle the previous date. He denied pursuing charges. Report taken.

Lost Item – Pavilion Pkwy; Marshall’s – In reference to a female subject reporting that she lost her wallet while shopping. Report taken.

Suicide Threats – E Fambrough – In reference to a male subject making threats over text to harm himself. A verbal 1013 was completed by Advantage over the phone. He was transported to Piedmont Walton and turned overto ER staff, without incident.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – N Broad St @ Hwy 78 EB – Subject stopped for a headlight violation and was arrested and released on copy for No Insurance, Suspended Registration. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s.

