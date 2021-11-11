MPD Reports: Light pole struck and dragged down the road and other damage to property complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W Creek Cir. In reference to a named-female;s $20 dollars come up missing from her son’s drawer. She said stated that the next door neighbors children came over and took the $20 dollars in question. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St in reference to a named female being near another’s residence. She was issued a criminal trespass notice.

Damage to Property – Complainant reported a named female striking a pole outside of Beautyville Beauty Supply. Report made.

Loud Music – Davis Street -Anonymous complainant stated there was loud music in the area. Observed a small party playing music but was not loud enough to violate city ordinance.

Unknown law – West Creek Cir -Anonymous complainant called and requested the police to the area. Upon arrival Officers observed a female standing near the street upset, she walked away from officers and would not provide any information other than everything was okay.

Welfare Check – West Marable St -Anonymous complainant called in reference to a crying baby at this location. Contact made with parents and child, all okay.

TPO Violation – Davis St – A female called in reference to ensuring she did not violate a TPO when she went to her child’s father’s residence and the protected party was there unknowingly.

Burgary in progress – Edwards St in reference to a burglary in progress. Complainant advised she heard someone walking inside of her residence. All doors and windows were secured, with no signs of forced entry or broken glass. Everything inside of the residence also appeared to be okay,

Damage to Property – Longhorn’s/Bankers Blvd -While leaving another call, Officers observed a damaged light pole which was struck and dragged down the road. Report taken.