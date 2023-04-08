MPD Reports: Liquid detergent swallowed in suicide attempt; vehicle stolen then recovered; forced entry to assist EMS on medical call

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suicide attempt call – Tall Oaks Ln. In reference to swallowing two gulps of liquid detergent. TOT EMS.

Stolen Vehicle – Douglas St – In reference to a white 2015 Kia Optima being stolen last date. Report taken and vehicle uploaded to GCIC.

Hit & Run – HWY 78 at Great Oaks- in reference to two vehicle accidents and the suspect left the scene. WCSO was able to locate the suspect in in Walnut Grove. She was placed under arrest and was released on two citations.

Damage to property – Davis St- In reference to a black Hyuandai that was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot. No valid insurance was on the vehicle that was struck. Owner advised and report taken.

Unsecured Premise – Landers St.- Front door was observed open while patrolling Landers St. Residence was vacant, cleared and re-secured.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Monroe Estates- In reference to call. While searching for the vehicle it was located in the barricaded portion of Monroe Estates. Vehicle was processed by Crime Scene and urned over to owner.

Welfare Check – Mtn View Dr.- In reference to checking on occupant. He had fallen and was transported by EMS to Piedmont Walton.

Enter Auto – Baker St – In reference to a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was entered last date. Miscellaneous items taken. Report taken.

TPO Violation – MPD. -Female subject reported her soon to be ex-wife was violating a court order, report taken.

Wanted Person – Wilkins Dr.- In reference to a female subject on location with active warrants. She was taken into custody without incident.

Lost Item – MAHS- IN reference to apple air pods lost by a student. Report taken.

Burglary – S Broad St- in reference to the front door appeared to be kicked in. The residence was abandoned and there was windows broken in the residence.

Damage to Property – W Spring St – In reference to a silver Nissan Altima being sideswiped by another vehicle on private property. Report taken.

Domestic – S Broad St – In reference to a male subject on location heavily intoxicated arguing with his mother. It was discovered that he grabbed his mother by her arms earlier this date causing visible bruising. He was arrested on Battery FV.

Missing Person – Persimmon Chase- In reference to a 15-year-old juvenile not coming home after school. Juvenile was located at the boys and girls club. Miscommunication between parents and child.

Damage to Property – W Spring St Walmart subject asked to watch video of possible damage to vehicle that happened on 03/17/2023 between 230 and 500 PM. Walmart policy says he cannot watch. I watched video and did not see anything between the times given on date given.

Juvenile Issue – Felker Park: Complaint of Juveniles knocking over trash cans. Area checked no contact with juveniles knocking over trash cans.

Suspicious Person – E Church St and S Hammond, a suspicious male at the Chestnut Cupboard. Contact was made with the male. He was waving at subjects and was covered in grass. Contact with the subject and all was ok, he was walking to John’s to purchase food.

Burglary in Progress – Monroe Area High School – In reference to someone believing the visitor side concession stand was being broken into. Home side was staffed for track meet and the visitor side was secured. All okay.

Juvenile Issue – Tall Oaks E, Female subject called about juveniles jumping the fence and walking in the yard. Complained of a rock being thrown. No visible damage to the window.

Dispute – 4th St. – Contact made with a male subject, who was complaining about not being paid for cutting someone’s yard, report taken. He was assisted with getting his broken lawn mower out of the roadway and given a courtesy ride to his residence on Lacy St.

Extra Patrol Request – E Washington St, Bank requested an extra patrol throughout the evening due to no alarm or camera. ATM was checked throughout the shift.

Lost item – Birch St – In reference to male reporting a gold chain was either stolen or misplaced this date. Report taken.

Dispute – Wheelhouse Lane, Verbal dispute between a male and female. No crime committed, dispute over one being loud inside of the residence late at night.

Motor Vehicle Accident/DUI – Wheelhouse Lane, while handling a dispute Call, Subject who was sitting in a parked vehicle drove through the front yard of 1033 Wheel House Lane striking a trash can, basketball goal and a parked vehicle. Subject stated he smoked an ounce of marijuana. During the investigation it was determined the subject was operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was placed under arrest. GEARS report completed.

EMS assist – S. Broad St; – EMS asked for assistance gaining entry into the apartment, medical alert and female inside was asking for help, door was secured by dead bolt forced entry was made for EMS, door was pieced back together so it could be secured.