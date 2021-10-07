MPD Reports: Mailboxes broken into; gun turns out to just be a phone and woman charged with battery after scratching her boyfriend

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This was the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St in reference to subject walking in the roadway waving at vehicles. Subject was told to stay out of the roadway.

Shoplifting – E Spring Street in reference to a female subject who was caught concealing makeup and then put the items back after she was approached. She was Criminal trespassed for two years.

Search Warrant – Ridge Road in reference to a narcotic search warrant. A male subject was arrested for convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Another was arrested for misdemeanor charges. ATF trace to be done on two guns recovered.

Damage to Property – Unisia Dr.- In reference to a truck driver wanting to report that he backed into building damaging his trailer. Area was checked with negative contact with the driver.

Armed Person -South Broad/Atha Street – Complainant advised that someone pointed a weapon at them after honking the horn. Walton County Sheriff’s was able to stop the suspect vehicle. It was determined that the complainant had side swiped the suspect vehicle. The “gun” was actually a cell phone. Officer was able to make contact with the original complainant. Gears report completed.

Property Damage – South Broad in reference to the mailboxes are getting broken into within the past 24 hours. Report made.

Dispute -. 5th St. In reference to a male subject and his girlfriend having a verbal dispute that turned physical when the female clawed the subject on his chest leaving large scratches that were bleeding. She was gone upon officers arrival. A FV Battery warrant was taken out for the female.

Dispute -Haven Inn. A subject was on location refusing to leave. The subject attempted to fight officers and was tased. Use of Force completed. Warrants for Agg Assualt on law enforcement officer and felony obstruction obtained.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street in reference to a female subject who was placed under arrest for shoplifting. She was released on a citation.

Dispute – S. Broad St. WOW Express Car Wash – In reference to a former employee coming into the business demanding his paycheck. Report taken.

Shoplifting – Walmart. A couple was arrested for stealing $187.03 of merchandise.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 WB / Charlotte Rowell. In reference to a report of a semi striking a vehicle and continuing on. Area checked, no call from the Semi driver or the vehicle possible struck.

Illegal dumping – Atha Street – In reference to someone illegally dumping trash on another person’s property. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable St. @ N. Madison Ave. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light and window tint. During the course of the stop the driver was found to be providing a false name to officers. Once the driver’s identity was determined, a GCIC inquiry was performed and revealed the driver had Felony Weapons offense warrants out of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was also found to have a suspended driver’s license for FTA. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Traffic Stop – Union St. And Blaine St. In reference to a traffic stop on a black Nissan maximum. Consent search was granted by the driver. Methamphetamine was found in the purse and on the person of the back passenger who was arrested.

Drunk Driver – E. Marable St. @ Bryant Rd. – Vehicle was observed to be parked halfway in the roadway while on the shoulder. The driver was asleep in the front passenger seat. He advised he had driven the vehicle to location and had ran out of gas approximately 30-40 minutes ago. SFST was conducted on the driver and he was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence less safe due to his Implied Consent refusal. He was then transported to the jail.