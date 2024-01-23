MPD Reports: Mailed check stolen then fraudulently cashed; homeless woman given courtesy ride to access warming shelter

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Male subject hurting himself, staff request him transported to hospital for evaluation. Turned overto EMS.

Suicide Threat – Wheel House Lane In reference to a fremale subject making threats to take her life. Situation mediated and she was turned over to Advantage Behavioral Health in Athens, GA.

Dispute – East Church St- Female subject assaulted another female subject, and was arrested for Simple Battery. She was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Dispute – Carver Place; Complainant called in reference to him being assaulted by his girlfriend. He had had left the scene before the officer’s arrival and was not able to be located.

Civil Issue – Cook Street- Female subject called to report that her sister was planning on coming to her residence to retrieve their mother’s belongings against her wishes. No crime committed,

Civil Dispute – Plaza Trace; – In reference to a male and female disputing. Both parties were gone when officers arrived. All OK on location.

Fraud – W. Spring St.- In reference to a mailed check sent from Academy Lock and Key being rewritten into someone else’s name and being cashed. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Booth Dr.- Female subject was stopped for a defective tail light. She was driving on a suspended license and was transported to the PD for fingerprinting and released on copy of citation.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78E at Walton Truck Stop. In reference to a male subject being pulled over for multiple traffic violations, the vehicle was found to have no valid insurance and was towed by Taylor’s. Report taken.

Dispute call – Walker Dr. In reference to a male and female disputing over car keys. Keys were handed over to the female and she left to go back home. No action taken.

Speeding auto – E Spring St; Taylor’s: In reference to SPD advising of a white Mustang traveling at 75 mph towards Bryant Rd. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street / Tall Oaks – In reference to a male subject located operating a bike on the sidewalk with no lights. No criminal activity observed, he was advised of lighting requirements.

Suspicious person – E Church St; 1025 Church: In reference to a female subject on location who advised she was homeless. She was given a courtesy ride to the Valero gas station to arrange for transportation to a warming shelter. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Church St. – Vehicle was parked on the fuel island, blacked out and not running. The vehicle appeared to be occupied with one subject. I made contact with the driver of the vehicle and spoke with him after waking him up. He stated that he was tired and pulled over to take a nap, the subject advised he was leaving.

Traffic Stop – Chick Fil A – Vehicle stopped for no insurance. Driver was arrested and released on a citation for driving without a license.

Fraud – Green St. Complainant reported receiving fraudulent mail, remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – Valero E Spring- Vehicle was stopped due to the driver having a suspended driver license. It was discovered earlier this date on a previous traffic stop that he had a suspended driver license. He was fingerprinted and released on a citation.

Power Lines Down -S Madison/Pannell Rd- In reference to a vehicle striking a cable line. Monroe. Utilities was contacted and removed the cable from the roadway.

Suspicious vehicle – Overlook Trl in reference to the neighbor keeps parking their vehicle on the property line.

Shoplifting – W. Street. Two jackets worth $500 taken from the store prior to officers arrival and an unknown suspect fled the area.

Fraud – South Broad Street in reference to a female subject who cashed a check that was bad.

