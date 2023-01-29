MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen vehicle – Unisia Dr; Walmart Distribution Center: In reference to a named complainant wanting to report his vehicle stolen from a name suspect from Porterdale who has in his own possession a set of keys to the same vehicle from the complainant’s father. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Walton Rd: In reference to the complainant advising she saw a Ford F-150 and Gray SUV sitting near her residence for the past few days and would drive away when approached. The area was checked and negative contact was made with either vehicle.

Damage to property – Haven Inn in reference to a two-vehicle accident. Parties initially exchanged information. The Male party requested a report after both parties left the scene of the accident. Report taken.

Stranded motorist – Hwy 138 in reference to a truck needing assistance backing his vehicle up after making a wrong turn. All ok.

Burglary In Progress – Wheel House Ln .in reference to a female complainant hearing voices in the unoccupied residence next to hers. A male subject and four juveniles were arrested for Burglary, criminal damage to property and drug related objects. Warrants taken, Department of Juvenile Justice contacted and juveniles released to RYDC or parents. Juvenile complaint forms filled out. Warrants and report taken.

Dispute – New Lacy Street in reference to a verbal dispute over a cell phone. Parties agreed to separate for the night, All ok.

Agency Assist – Gw Dr in reference to the caller being afraid to leave her home due to a K9 in her yard. Animal Control was advised.

Mental Patient – East Church Street .in reference to a male resident at Marable Manor having a mental episode. Report Taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Magnolia Terrace; In reference to the complainant stating that when she woke up this date her keys and vehicle were missing. Report taken and vehicle listed in GCIC as stolen.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 East @ Cherry Hill Rd; In reference to a traffic stop for expired registration on a Georgia tag. The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Released on copy of citation. Report taken.

Dispute – Baron Dr.- In reference to a domestic dispute. Parties were separated upon officers’ arrival. Remedies were advised to both parties.

Fraud – South Broad St @ John’s Supermarket; in reference to a male subject cashing a check on 12/04/22 and then called the bank telling them he never received his check.

Theft – West Spring Street @ Waffle House; in reference to an employee theft.

EMS Assist – Davis Street; In reference to caller stating there was an unconscious female on location. Female given 4mg of Narcan and regained consciousness. Turned over to EMS to be taken to Piedmont Walton.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 @ Hwy 78 East; In reference to a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver Terrance Hall was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Released on copy of citation. Report taken.

Alarm – South Broad Street @ Pinnacle Bank; In reference to a male subject attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was arrested and charged with Forgery. Report taken.

Burglary – Jessica Way;in reference the front door was kicked in and a chrome book was stolen. Several residences asked for extra patrol. There has been a couple with a child sneaking in abandon trailers and sleeping.

Other Law – E Church St – In reference to an individual threatening to kill the complainant and his dogs. Report taken.

Mental ill Subject – S. Broad St (CVS) subject was requesting to be transported to the hospital, Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – S. Broad – Subject called stating that that female that had been staying with him and they were disputing. No dispute occurred. Remedies advised.

Loud Music – Carwood Dr. On-going issue with neighbors playing loud music.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mayfield Dr, the gate was open to the Church parking lot, vehicle also on location. Due to the time frame building and vehicle was checked, vehicle was not occupied. The Church building was checked and appeared secure.

Threats – Carwood Dr- In reference to a names male subject threatening his neighbor. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Bridgeport Lane, reference an adult male having a mental crisis and “damaging” his own property. Upon arrival law enforcement official was given consent by the complainant to check the address, a male subject was not on location and EMS was canceled.