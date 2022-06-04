MPD Reports: Male arrested after being caught in the act in Tall Oaks following multiple entering auto reports

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 to June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute/Parking issue – Walmart Distribution; In reference to parking issue, complainant was able to resolve issue and complainant left the scene.

Warrant service – E. Church St. Contact was made with a female subject showing an active warrant. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Civil issue/Dispute-non-violent – Chestnut Ln; Complainant advised argument transpired over argument in car over French fries and roommate wanting him to leave. Remedies advised and report taken.

Dispute – Etten Drive. Dispute over keys to Dominoes. Situation mediated and parties advised of remedies.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; Walmart. Female subject arrested for shoplifting. She was cited, fingerprinted, and released.

Theft Report – E. Spring Street. Female subject reported children’s clothes taken out of a dryer, report taken.

Firearms – Tanglewood Drive. Male subject arrested for Gwinnett County warrant following a call about a vehicle shooting in the area.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad Street. (Chevron) Unknown complainant advised a male was on location asking where to find drugs. Made contact with the subject who was criminally trespassed from location.

Unknown Law – Rose Ison Ter – Juvenile and female subject disputing over an unclean room. All was okay, juvenile was being picked up by a family member.

Intoxicated Person – Hwy 78 East – In reference to a male subject walking on Highway 78 while intoxicated. He was subsequently arrested for pedestrian under the influence.

Shooting – W Marable St. – In reference to multiple shots fired into a residence and vehicle. Turned over to CID.

Dispute – E Spring St -In reference to a male subject cursing at the employee. Subject was gone when officer arrived.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Broad St in reference to a vehicle parked and blocking a trailer. Vehicle parked on private property. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person/Enter Auto – Tall Oaks E. Male subject was located by property security inside of vehicle. He was arrested for entering auto, obstruction, false name and DOB, and Probation violation.

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks E Woman stated her Honda Odyssy was entered sometime overnight and her Disturbed CD’s were taken. Report made for documentation purposes.

Traffic Offense – Walker Baptist Church -Subject was arrest for warrants out of other agencies and given a citation for possession of marijuana.

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks Ln -Man stated someone entered his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night and stole $50.00 in cash from his center console. Possible suspect is subject arrested from previous call.

Enter Auto – Blaine St -In reference to a woman reporting someone stole her purse out of her car at Tall Oaks Ln.

Enter Auto – Tall Oaks W -In reference to items in a vehicle being stolen. Items were recovered on subject from previous call. He provided video footage of subject checking cars.

Stolen Vehicle – Plaza Trace -A red in color Chevy Malibu (TMU902) was stolen between 2300 hours last date and 1030 this date.