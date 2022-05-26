MPD Reports: Male arrested for aggravated assault after spraying his brother with pepper spray during dispute

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 12 – 19, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic – Storehouse Ct – In reference to a named subject assaulting his child’s mother. Visible injuries were observed on the child’s mother. The subject had fled the scene. Warrants for Family Violence Battery and Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree will be applied for.

Animal Complaint – Mill Stone Bluff – In reference to the complainant advising there was a bat in their residence. The complainant was advised they would need to call their landlord or pest control.

Suspicious Person – Old Mill Point – in reference to a named subject walking around the neighborhood. Contact was made and he was advised not to walk through people’s yards.

Down power line – Tanglewood Dr. Cable line knocked down by vehicle. Moved cable to where it was not obstructing vehicles. Monroe cable was contacted.

Dispute – S Broad St; Lot 134: In reference to son, complainant advised son was refusing to go to school and having a verbal argument about his phone. Both parties separated and remedies advised.

Child Custody Dispute – Storehouse Ct Complainant advised and provided documentation showing he is the primary parent of children. Negative contact was made with other party.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 EB @Aycock Ave: Female subject was arrested on multiple charges of possession of Schedule I following a traffic stop for a window tint violation. Female was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St. & Oakland Rdg; In reference to a male subject walking around the golf course acting suspicious. The male was later seen walking around the backyard of someone’s house looking in their shed. Contact was made with the male who was given a ride to a gas station out of the city.

Welfare Check – Turner St; Anonymous caller advised juveniles were not living in suitable conditions. Residence has running water, electricity, and food. Remedies were advised

Assault – Sorrells St (Complainant could not give exact address) Occurred Sunday night at a cookout, advised two other females came on location and assaulted her then left the scene. Report taken.

Dispute – Shamrock Drive – In reference to a dispute among subjects over money owed from a job. Due to conflicting stories the incident will be documented, and remedies advised.

Fire Assist – McDaniel St. – In reference to trees blocking roadway. Intersections at Woodland/McDaniel and McDaniel/Breedlove blocked for trees to be removed and Monroe Utilities to fix cables.

Theft – Store House Ct. – In reference to the complainant’s daughter’s cell phone being stolen by an unknown subject. report taken.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St. @ E. Marable St. – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. During the stop a probable cause search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. Approximately 3 grams of marijuana was located along with a stolen firearm. The driver was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana under 1oz, driving with a suspended license, and failure to maintain lane.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 at Golden Pantry in reference to stopping subject for a window tint violation. He was arrested for Felony Probation Warrants out of Walton County.

Firearms – West Spring St in reference to a possible dispute with a gun in the parking lot. People on location with air soft guns not shooting anything, all ok.

Agency Assist – Store House Ct, child custody.

Follow Up – Blaine St in reference to male subject having questions about his child custody. He was sent to Newton County since that’s where his ex-wife lives at.

Suspicious Vehicle – Edwards St. All OK. Vehicle owner sleeping in vehicle.

Mental Patient – Carver Pl. Resident stated a male entered her house. No one entered the residence.

Dispute – Green St -In reference to a male subject and his brother having a physical and verbal dispute. The subject pepper sprayed his brother and was arrested for aggravated assault.

Juvenile Complaint – Store House Ct -In reference to a 14 and a 16-year-old refusing to go to school. Juveniles agreed to go to school.

Juvenile Complaint – Michael Cir. Parent was explained parental responsibilities.

Warrant – S Madison Ave; SE Corrections – Female subject was taken into custody for a probation violation. She was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – N Broad St- In reference to a female subject on location causing a disturbance with J Rod Motors staff. Situation mediated.

EMS Assist – Pavilion Pkwy; Ulta Beauty- Officers advised of 83-year-old female that had fallen outside. Turned over to EMS.

Civil Issue – Store House Ct -In reference to landlord not telling female subject where they put her belongings. Unable to get in contact with the landlord.

Damage to Property – Blaine St – In reference to damage to a vehicle that occurred over the past weekend.

Juvenile Problem – Knight St- In reference to a males subject wanting to know the child custody laws in Georgia referencing his daughter coming to live with him from Kentucky. Advised of laws.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd- In reference to a male subject noticing the back door to his residence would not open, and seemed like someone had attempted to kick it in. Report taken.