MPD Reports: Male arrested on warrants and drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle at store parking lot

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 22 – 29, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Etten Dr. A female subject advised that a named male had been causing a disturbance in the residence all night. She advised nothing has been damaged and no physical altercations occurred. Officers advised her that no crime was committed. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Remedies were advised.

Damage To Property – Roosevelt St. – In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle received water damage when she drove on to a flooded road.

Shoplifting – Roses Express. In reference to an unknown B/M stealing an unknown amount or value of merchandise. Surveillance footage was collected. Report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. In reference to an anonymous complainant hearing yelling/screaming between a male and female. Subjects on location advised all is ok.

Theft – Kendall Ct. Caller advised while she was incarcerated, a friend of hers stole items from her. She was not at the location she sent police to and would not tell dispatch where she was. No report taken at this time.

Dispute – Chestnut Ln. In reference to subject in a verbal dispute with her mother. The complainant was given a courtesy ride to Barron Drive in reference to being locked out of the residence at Chestnut Lane. All ok.

EMS Assist – West Spring Street (Walmart) in reference to a male subject passed out in his vehicle. He was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants and methamphetamines.

Wanted Person – Walker Drive in reference to a named subject being on location in a camper with an active warrant. He was arrested and transported to the Jail.

Suicide Attempt – Magnolia St: In reference to subject had taken approximately 25 headache medicines. Transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS 2. Report made

Juvenile Complaint – W Creek Cir. In reference to a Juvenile throwing a rock and striking the complainant’s juvenile in the head. Complainant wanted the incident to be documented. Report made.

Civil Issue – Blaine Street (Monroe PD) In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being damaged from the roads flooding on 07/26/2021. Report requested for insurance.