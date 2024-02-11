MPD Reports: Male banned from store for kissing woman on cheek without permission; son threatens to kill his mother

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other law – Magnolia Ter: In reference to the complainant advising of her grandmother talking through her front door but not allowing her inside the residence. Once officers arrived on scene, the complainant advised her grandmother fell but denied EMS.

Other Law – Harris St. @ Lacy St. Female subject approached me asking if she could turn her phone over to the Police Department regarding it being hacked. She was advised remedies after talking to her about why she felt that her phone had been hacked.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – North Broad; Deer Acres-Female subject was stopped for an equipment violation. She was arrested for felony warrants out of Gwinnett County.

Loud Music – Towler Street – Complainant advised loud music in the area. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact with any loud music.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring Street; Dollar General. Female subject reported a male subject kissing her cheek without her permission. She denied pressing any charges and the male subject was issued a criminal trespass notice.

Loitering – S Broad St: in reference to a male subject was sitting in the back parking lot drinking a Loco. He received a bus ticket to go Tennessee where he was from and was transported to City of Madison to get on his bus.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St – In reference to a named subject on location eating his lunch in the woods. He was advised he could not be loitering on location and sent on his way without further incident.

Harassment Report – E Fambrough St. – Female subject called in reference to her daughter being harassed on social media. Daughter advised she blocked the person on social media and it was taken care of.

Dispute – Green St in reference to a male subject was arguing with his mother and threatening to kill her.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 138 & W. Spring St. Complainant reported persons selling merchandise in intersections. Person’s told of permits and left the area.

Suspicious Person – Sorrell St. – Male subject called 911 because he was intoxicated. Once officers located the subject, he refused medical assistance. EMS assisted him to his sister’s apartment.

Juvenile Complaint – Reed Way in reference to a juvenile that got out of the parents vehicle and was refusing to get back in. The juvenile got back into his mothers’ vehicle.

EMS Assist – E. Marable St. Female subject was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS staff due to dementia and other ongoing medical issues.

Firearms – Overlook Crest – Complainant advised that they heard multiple gunshots in the area. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact.

Shoplifting – W Spring ST; Walmart – In reference to a female subject shoplifting $736.43 of various items. She was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Harassment – E Washington St; Male subject complaining that a female subject is harassing him by pulling up to his apartment asking for money. Report taken.

Warrant – Knight St, Male subject was taken into custody. He attempted to leave the back of the residence when law enforcement knocked on the front door. Warrant for sales of methamphetamine was confirmed through the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop -S Madison Ave at Madison, subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. Charged with no driver’s license. Vehicle towed by Taylors. Fingerprints obtained at the PD, released on copy of citations.

Assault – Mathis St – In reference to female subject reporting that her oldest child struck her 6-year-old son in the face earlier this date. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Birch Street, Subject’s vehicle was observed on location at the above address. The subject was located in the residence. Warrant for parole violation OC- Homicide. Warrant was confirmed. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – W Spring St; Murphys Gas – Subject called in reference to being touched inappropriately while trying to purchase cigarettes. Both the subject and the unknown male were not on location when officers arrived. She was unsure if she wanted to press charges against the male, she was advised of remedies. Follow up needed during regular business hours to obtain video footage of incident.

Disturb the Peace – Walker Dr – In reference to someone running an air compressor. Area checked, no loud noises observed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Youngs St – In reference to a blue Ford Ranger being observed in yard, running with interior light on and unoccupied. Contact made with the owner all ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad Dollar General. Vehicle on location after business hours. Vehicle was not occupied. VIN ran through GCIC all ok.

