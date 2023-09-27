MPD Reports: Male injured when ride-on lawnmower falls down ravine into creek

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Area Check/Warrant Service – Southside – In reference to a subject calling about noises in the area requesting area check. The subject was placed under arrest for a warrant out of Fulton County.

Suspicious person – E Marable St; Mathews Pk. In reference to a subject using the bathroom. Subject was advised of park hours and escorted off the property.

Suspicious Person – E Spr St; Walton County Chamber of Commerce. In reference to a suject being on location after being warned multiple times. He was arrested and cited for loitering, transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken.

Unknown Law – W. Spring Street; SCI Roofing. In reference to a male subject falling down a ravine and into a creek while cutting the grass on a zero turn mower. He turned over to EMS with injuries to head and ear.

Harassment – Plaza Dr- In reference to the complainant stating an individual living in Lebanon has been leaving him threatening and harassing voicemails stating the complainant owes him money. The complainant was advised to contact the Lebanon embassy.

Civil Dispute – Wall St Civil dispute over neighbor’s dog defecating in yard. Parties were advised to stay on their own property.

Trespassing – S Madison Ave: In reference to a complainant reporting illegal dumping of trash in her dumpster overnight. Extra Patrol Requested overnight hours.

Loud Music – Perry St – No loud music observed.Dispute –

S Broad Lot 183 – Verbal dispute over moving a vehicle. Vehicle was moved.

Dispute – Pine Park and Lacy St In reference to a dispute between a male and a female. No contact with the male subject, contact made with the female on Lacy St and she advised that all was OK.

Juvenile Complaint – N Broad and Sorrells St – In reference to a male subject tossing rocks in the road, and one rolling underneath the complainant’s vehicle. No damage was done to the vehicle, and the subject was advised not to throw rocks in the street anymore

Runaway Juvenile – Ridgeview- In reference to a 13-year-old male leaving Ridgeview on foot while being admitted. The mother was not able to get the juvenile in her vehicle. No contact was made with juvenile in the area. He was listed on GCIC as missing.

Scam – Reed Way – In reference to a possible scam over a lawn mower on Facebook Marketplace. Complainant advised not to provide personal information to unknown accounts.

EMS Assist – Golfview Ter: In reference to an adult male taking excessive amounts of Ambien. All ok on location.

Dispute – Sorrells St. – In reference to a male subject having had a dispute with his girlfriend. The girlfriend was gone when officers arrived. The male subject advised that she has mental health issues and is possibly suicidal.

