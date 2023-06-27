MPD Reports: Male subject attacks EMS transporters and flees from ambulance; male calls police to remove his talkative girlfriend from residence

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 15 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disorderly Conduct – N Broad St, A named subject was passed out an intoxicated state in the parking lot with no shirt on. He was arrested for loitering, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Prowler – Walker Drive, Officers checked around the residence per the complainant’s request of hearing someone outside.

Scam – Nowell Street, juvenile subject was being asked to send money to a subject to avoid his pictures from being sent out.

EMS Assist -W Spring at MLK Jr Blvd, Central EMS Medical transport was transporting a named subject to Piedmont Walton when he attacked the EMS transports and then fled on foot in the area of W Spring. He was located running around Pep Boys and taken into custody.

Firearms – W Creek Circle, Young Pines subject called after hearing one shot and a white vehicle leaving the parking lot. Officers checked the surrounding streets and the legion.

Suspicious Person – Green St Female subject was on the back porch of the above location. Homeowner wished for her to return at a later time.

Traffic Stop – Vehicle stopped for multiple equipment violations, the female passenger was arrested for felony probation violation out of Walton County. Transported to Jail without incident.

Damage to Property – E. Marable St. Incident occurred in Conyers, complainant advised to call Conyers Police.

Child Custody – In reference to the complainant wanting officer presence when he picked up his kid. Mother was in route with juvenile.

Harassment – W Creek Circle – In reference to a named subject behind harassed online. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Jessica Way: Subject was on location requesting a male subject leave his marital residence. Civil remedies advised.

Traffic Stop – S Broad and 6th Street – Vehicle stopped for defective equipment. The passenger had had an active warrant for his arrest out of Athens Clarke County for Assault. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – E. Spring Street – Short Stop, in reference to a female subject being on location intoxicated. She was transported to her residence at Mobley Cir, without incident.

Extra Patrol – Officers used the golf cart and patrolled the areas of zone 1, 2, and 4.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave at Walker. White male subject on bike riding on both sides of the street and sidewalk. No front light on the bike. Subject consented to search of his person. Verbal warning.

Theft Report – Pine Park St. – In reference to a female subject reporting funds stolen from her disability card account. Report taken.

Firearms – Baron Dr: Complainant reported hearing several shots in the area. No property damage noted. No one claimed to be injured. No shell casings located. Area heavily patrolled.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Avenue – Quickpick Food Mart – In reference to a two vehicle collision, Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E. Fambrough St. – Subject drinking/smoking in the parking lot of Hillcrest. Supervisor cleared the call.

Dispute – Union Street, subject called 911 because his girlfriend wouldn’t stop talking. No crime was committed, Complainant wished for officers to take his talktive girlfriend back to her residence.

Drugs – Mill Street, St Stephens United Methodist Church, Male subject was located parked In the driveway to the church. Probable cause search due to marijuana odor. Marijuana, scale, tray, multiple smoking devices including THC/DAB residue. The subject was arrested on drug charges and firearm charge. Transported to the Walton County jail without incident.

Entering Auto – Douglas St: Male subject reported his unlocked Dodge Durango entered overnight. Taurus 9mm handgun taken. Firearm entered on GCIC.

Firearms -Atha St – In reference to the complainant hearing gun shots in the area. Negative contact.

Hit and Run -Ash St – In reference to a Hit and Run. Driver suspected to be a names subject who has active warrants. Area checked heavily with negative contact. GEARS report completed.

Dispute – Mobley Circle – Complainant was having a verbal argument with her children’s father. Male subject was gone prior to Officer arrival.

Dispute – Baron Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend about alleged infidelity. Parties were separated.

Traffic Stop – E. Marable & Maple Ln. Male subject arrested for theft by receiving stolen firearm and other traffic offenses following a traffic stop for seatbelt violation.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Bradley Gin- Complainant advised a red on color Toyota RAV4 speeding on Highway 78 Westbound. Contact was made with the vehicle at Hwy 78 and Cherry Hill Rd. Vehicle was followed to the city limits and no violations witnessed.