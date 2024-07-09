MPD Reports: Male subject criminally trespassed from hospital for harassing staff for pain meds; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 27 – July 4, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest: N Broad:J&B Foodmart: Named subject arrested for outstanding Warrants following a traffic stop.

Dispute – Walker Dr- In reference to ex roommates disputing over property. One party no longer lives at the residence and was invited over to get the rest of the belongings by the complainant. Both parties advised it was a civil matter.

Civil Matter – Gatewood Way – In reference to neighbors wanting advice on parking in the street in front of their residence. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Dispute – E Marable St- Dispute between two parties. One stated that the other pulled a knife on her before officer arrival. Both parties had conflicting stories. One agreed to leave the residence for the night.

EMS Assist – Towler St; – In reference to subject on location complaining of knee pain and acting belligerent due to being intoxicated. EMS arrived shortly after arrival and transported the subject to Piedmont Walton without issue.

Fight – Southside Mobile Home Park- In reference to the complainant stating multiple people fighting in the road. The area was checked and negative contact was made with anyone.

Suspicious Vehicle – Kingsridge Dr- In reference to a white truck parked in front of the complainants’ house with the lights off. The vehicle was gone prior to officers’ arrival.

Civil Dispute – Davis St; – In reference to a married couple disputing over child custody matters and marital property. The civil processes were explained to both individuals, and the situation was mediated. All okay upon leaving the residence.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton- In reference to named subject disputing with hospital staff for not giving him prescription pain meds. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this date and refused to leave. He was criminally trespassed from Piedmont Walton per hospital staff request.

Entering Auto – S Madison Ave – White male observed inside complainant’s vehicle, the male then fled the area on foot. Male was located on S Madison Ave and after verbal commands were issued and K9 Enzo deployed, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody. He was admitted to Piedmont Walton Hospital because of health issues with using methamphetamines. Warrants were issued for his arrest and the jail has the warrants.

Accident Complaint – E. Church St. Anonymous complaint complained a tractor trailer possibly hit a pole did not wish to meet with officers. Officers canvassed the area and observed poles were still standing and not damaged. Tractor trailer was located by the splash pad doing a delivery.

Dispute – Blaine St. – In reference to a dispute that occurred at Davis St. today. Female subject advised there was an argument today with her husband. No PC for and arrest, remedies advised.

Medical – Hill St – Complainant called in reference to her husband throwing “substances” all over the floor. Officers discovered complainants’ husband lying on the floor turned over to medical.

Fight – Classic Trl – In reference to subject being assaulted by two parties over allegations that subject had inappropriately touched one of the subject’s brother. Both parties admitted to striking the subject. Juvenile complaint filed on both for battery.

Missing Person – Sunshine Laundromat – In reference to the complainant reporting her 11-year-old daughter, as missing. She advised that her daughter had gotten angry after having been disciplined and walked off. The daughter was located by Off. Casper in the area of East Church Street and South Broad Street, and brought back to her mother. All ok.

Fraud – E Spring St; Popeyes – In reference to complainant stating a subject used a phone activation pin that complainant had purchased for a new phone plan. Report taken.

Dispute – Towler St – In Reference to being approached by a male on South Madison Avenue stating he observed two males looking like they were about to fight. Contact was made with the males at the listed address who stated everything was fine and were not about to fight. All appeared okay on location.

Dispute – N Midland Ave; Will Henry’s – In reference to subject being hit in the face by a named subject. The subject was gone when officers arrived; warrants for battery applied for.

