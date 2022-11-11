MPD Reports: Male subject pulls emergency brake on mother’s car in traffic and exits vehicle; burglary, theft, fraud and mental health issues

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Patient – Alcovy Street – In reference to subject on location having a mental episode. GCAL was notified by his mother, and she stated she would wait for them.

Fight – Two students fighting in lunch room, one student issued citation for disorderly conduct and a Juvenile complaint

Mental subject – Hwy 138 & W. Spring St. In reference to a subject pulling his mother’s emergency brake and getting out of the car in traffic. He was taken to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation in lieu of charges.

Burglary report – S. Hubbard St. In reference to a female subject stating that someone entered her house through the back window. No items noted missing at this time. Case sent to CID for further investigation.

Dispute – Maple Lane – In reference to the complainant not wanting her neighbor on her property. Remedies were advised.

Theft report – Carver Place In reference to a subject having a package that was supposed to be delivered to her house but was delivered to her neighbors and believed they’re the ones who took it. Neighbors state they were both at Walmart during this time and did not have it. Report taken – turned over to CID.

Theft Report – E Marable & N Broad St. Subject stated that a female took money out of his wallet and ripped up his birth certificate, a report was taken. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Fraud – Southside Mobile Home Park – In reference to mail being mislabeled and sent to the wrong address. Remedies advised. All ok.

Stolen Vehicle – Wheelhouse LN – In reference to a female subject stating a tow truck picked up her not working car out of the driveway. She stated all the driver said was he was sent by code enforcement. Female subject stated she would call code enforcement in the morning to confirm they got the car and if not she could call MPD back to do a stolen vehicle report.

Welfare Check) 1043 Wheel House LN- In reference to a female subject asking how she can keep her husband, who does not live at her residence, off the property. She was advised to call MPD if he comes on the property, and he could be criminally trespassed.

Runaway Juvenile – Stonecreek Bend- In reference to missing 11-year-old autistic male. The juvenile returned to the residence before officers arrived on the scene. All ok.

Damage to Property – In reference to a female stating her passenger side vehicle door was dented at Tractor Supply last night (10-31-22) A Personal Accident Form was given to her to fill out and turn over to her insurance.

Dispute – Sorrells St – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her daughter. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – E Church St – In reference to two male subject on location after both being previously criminally trespassed from the store. Both subjects were arrested and taken to jail without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Chestnut LN- In reference to a female subject taking an unknown amount of prescription pills. EMS on scene advised the number of pills she said she took would not cause harm.

The physician at Piedmont Walton was contacted and advised they would not take female from call able on 10-13 based on the circumstances outlined.

Domestic Dispute – Fawnfield Dr- In reference to a female subject and her father getting into an altercation. The father had marks on his neck from his daughter grabbing him by the throat. She was placed under arrest for Battery FV and Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.

Traffic stop – Hwy 138 and Vinies Rd – Male subject stopped for an equipment violation. He was arrested for driving without a license. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Found Property – Truist Bank – In reference to a debit card found at the ATM. The card was returned to the owner at their residence.