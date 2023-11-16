MPD Reports: Male tased and arrested after shoplifting, urinating in public then fleeing; K9 chained up outside; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Belle Meade. In reference to a report of a vehicle on location blowing its horn. Area checked with no contact.

Damage to Property – Parking lot at N. Broad St. and W. Highland Ave. – Male subject parked his Nissan Frontier truck overnight and noticed a dent in the driver side rear quarter panel this morning. Report taken.

Harassment – Washington Street in reference to a female subject believes a named male had driven by the Armory and she had a Temporary Protection Order on him once before. .

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 83 and Winfield Dr – Vehicle stopped for an equipment violation, PC search for the odor of alcohol was conducted. Both occupants were arrested for Possession of 75 Sched II Oxycodne Pills.

Illegal Dumping – Ridge Rd- In reference to an individual dumping limbs in the side of the road. Limbs were observed in front of the complex. Contact made with property owner who gave the individual permission to dump the limbs.

Traffic Stop – Church Street in Traffic stop on a named female subject for taillights not working. Search of the vehicle was done because of burnt marijuana. She received two citations for taillights required and Possession of marijuana less an ounce.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway (Publix) Male subject on location shoplifted food, alcohol and was urinating outside. After a brief foot chase and taser deployment, the male was taken into custody.

Emergency Message – E Marable St; Marable Manor – In reference to hospital staff unable to contact staff in order to arrange transport for a discharged patient. Message was relayed and staff contacted the hospital.

Other Law -Tall Oaks W – In reference to a named subject concerned about smoke in the air agitating his mother who has breathing issues. The surrounding area was checked and the source of the fire was not located.

Suspicious Person – Hammond Park – In reference to a female subject sleeping in the park following several domestic incidents with her son. She stated she understood residency and the eviction process but did not feel safe near her son. She was advised of remedies and given a courtesy ride to 705 W Spring St.

EMS Assist – Nowell St. – In reference to a female subject being found unconscious on the front porch. Turned over to EMS.

Warrant Attempt – Custom Way – In reference to an attempt to locate a named male subject, who has outstanding arrest warrants. Negative contact.

Drugs – E Church Street, Male subject was observed sleeping in a shuttle bus. Probable cause search was conducted. He was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine and transported to the WCSO.

Fight – Hwy 78 WB; Charlotte Rowell Exit – In reference to an active fight on the highway. Negative contact with anyone fighting, complainant advised the individuals were gone and could not provide a direction of travel.

Dispute – Nowell St – In reference to a male subject refusing to allow a female subject back inside their residence following an argument. The eviction process was explained and both parties agreed to remain civil.

Disturbing the Peace – Maple St – In reference to a large gathering being loud and possibly disputing. Individuals left upon officer arrival and no crime was alleged to have occurred. All OK.

Other Law – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a male flagging down an officer to report that the slot machine took his $5 dollars and the store owner refused to give it back. All ok on location.

DUI – E Spring Street & FISH thrift store – Male driver was stopped for driving without headlights on. He was placed under arrest for DUI and headlight violation.

Traffic Stop – McDaniel @ Wayne Street. Male was stopped due to a cracked tail light cover and failure to signal. The subject had an active felony arrest warrant out of Cherokee County for theft. Warrant was confirmed and the subject was transported to the Walton County jail. Vehicle was impounded by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.

Suspicious Person – Knight Street subject called 911 due to a male wearing all black knocking on his residence. Area was checked, negative contact with any subject wearing all black.

Animal Complaint – Mtn View Dr. – In reference to a neighbors’ K9 chained outside, and Is barking. She was advised to contact animal control on in reference to her concerns.

Traffic Stop/Arrest) Hwy 78 and 138 – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane, the driver was arrested for felony possession of Marijuana.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to two female subjects arguing about the father’s belongings of one of them.

Theft Report – S Broad St – In reference to money, food, and prescription drugs missing from the apartment. Report taken.

Disturbing the Peace – Double Springs Church – In reference to a motorcycle riding through the parking lot. Negative contact.

