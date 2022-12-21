MPD Reports: Man accidentally stabs himself in the leg; suicide threats and slew of suspicious person reports

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 8 – 15, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

EMS assist – South Madison Ave: in reference to male subject finding his mother deceased inside her residence. Apparent natural causes. CID and Coroner notified.

Found property – Hwy 138: In reference to several male subjects advising they found their property that was reported missing through Loganville PD. Loganville PD was notified and the items were turned over to the owners.

Stabbing – Green St; In reference to a male subject accidentally stabbing himself in the leg playing with a knife. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Dollar Tree: In reference to the complainant advising a subject was loitering around the back of the building and was concerned for employee’s safety. The subject was located near the area and was criminally trespassed from the business.

Threats – Maple Lane in reference to a female complainant stating her landlord had made threats towards her. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Named male subject arrested on location for outstanding warrants. All completed without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 78 W & Spring St: In reference to a dark in color truck speeding and almost hitting complainant. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Person – Your Pie: Female in black hoodie observed attempting to gain entry into restaurant after hours. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunk.

Suspicious person – W Spring St: Walmart: In reference to a named male subject sleeping behind Walmart on pallets. He was given a verbal warning about sleeping behind closed business’s and advised of remedies due to his situation.

Dispute – Green St. In reference to a named male subject disputing with a neighbor. No Crime. Advised of civil remedies.

Power lines down – West 5th St. @ Barrett St: In reference to possible power lines down. Monroe utilities notified, cable or phone lines.

Suicide Threat – West Creek Circle: In reference to a 21-year-old female being suicidal. She was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after suffering from Post-Partum Depression.

Fraud – S Broad St; John’s Supermarket- In reference to a named male subject attempting to cash a suspected fraudulent check. Check submitted into evidence. Report taken.

Damage to property – West Spring St @ Farmer’s Furniture; In reference to a Dodge Pickup striking a pole in the parking lot. Named male subject struck a pole connected to the building. Report taken.

Suspicious person – N Broad St; Valero: In reference to anonymous complainant advising three males were arguing n location. The store owner advised he wanted the three male subjects to leave and were gone when officers arrived. Negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – Overlook Crest. In reference to juveniles being inside the residence without permission. Juveniles were located and advised they had permission to be there. Juveniles called a parent guardian to be picked up and left without incident.

Fight – Wal-Mart: Third party caller stating several individuals actively fighting in the parking lot. Area searched with negative contact.

Hit and Run – N Broad St. Unknown white passenger car struck complainants vehicle. Report taken

Prowler Report – Woodland Rd. In reference to an unknown descriptive person banging twice on the back door. Gone on arrival.

Enter Auto – Mill Stone Bluff in reference to caller stating she observed five males on her security cameras near her vehicle. Caller unable to give description of suspects and did not have recorded video footage. Area patrolled on foot. Negative contact.

Dispute Call – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. In reference to a non-cooperative patient who who is flagged as being mentally ill, was discharged and released from Piedmont Walton and transported back to Twin Lakes without incident.