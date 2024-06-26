MPD Reports: Man arrested after chasing after a man and two young children armed with a machete

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 13 – 20, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Birch St – Complainant called in reference to a dispute with her brother. It was determined her brother had no legal guardian. On Call DFCS was contacted and responded to the scene. The brotherwas turned over to his uncle per DFCS.

Other law – Will Henry’s – In reference to an alleged fight that took place in the parking lot. Contact was made with bystanders who stated they observed a fight in the parking lot near Pot Luck Cafe prior to our arrival, however, subjects were gone when officers arrived. All on okay on location at that time.

Suspicious Person – N Midland – In reference to juvenile being out after curfew. He advised that his father was at a friend’s residence near the cotton mill. Juvenile was given a courtesy ride to Mill St, where he was turned over to his father.

Suspicious Person – Athens Technical College – In reference to subject walking around saying someone hurt him. Contact made with subject in the field next to Athens Tech. Subject advised he was not hurt and did not want to hurt himself. Subject was sent on his way.

Suspicious Person – Plaza Dr; Davita Dialysis – In reference to observing a subject walking under the awning of Davita Dialysis. The subject was identified , from Stonecrest GA. He advised he was on location awaiting a ride for a male subject he was in town to “meet up” with. He was advised of the loitering ordinance and sent on his way.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Dr; Davita Dialysis – In reference to observing a vehicle parked on location, with a female subject asleep in the driver’s seat. Contact was made with subject, who advised that she resides in an apartment off of Ridge Rd. She advised that she and her boyfriend were in a verbal dispute, so she drove to the parking lot to get away for a few. She advised that the dispute was verbal only, andthat she was ok. She was advised of the local loitering ordinance and advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Dr- In reference to a male and female knocking on the complainant’s door multiple times throughout the night. Negative contact was made.

Dispute – N Broad St; J&B Food Mart – In reference to subject on location. Subject has been criminally trespassed from the location and was arrested for violating the trespass warning; issued on 09/03/2023, for a period of indefinitely.

Assault – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview – In reference to staff members being assaulted by a mental patient under a 1013 order. Staff member was transported to Piedmont Walton for complaint of pain in her ribs. Report taken.

Dispute – Towler Street; – In reference to Officers responded to location reference a busted window. Upon arrival, officers observed male subject armed with a machete involved in a dispute with the victim. Commands were given, and the subject complied. He was placed under arrest for aggravated assault x3, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony x3, cruelty to children. He chased two small juveniles with the machete and raised it at the victim. He also had a warrant from Newton County for probation violation OC-Aggravated Assault.

Juvenile Problem – Walker Dr – Reference to juveniles from the surrounding area walking on the complainant’s property and causing a disturbance. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – W Marable St- In reference to the complainant stating a white male with a green tank top was walking down the roadway with a long gun headed towards the cemetery. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with anyone in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Breedlove Dr @ W Spring St – In reference to a report of possible road rage. Complainant advised contact was lost with the vehicle in question while units were en route. All okay.

Stolen Vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy- In reference to the complainant stating his truck was possibly stolen. The complainant contacted a tow truck, and the tow truck was unable to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was observed on the back of a tow truck via FLOCK headed in the direction of the complainant’s residence. Vehicle was indeed not stolen.

Traffic Stop – Ash and Davis St, while officers were handling a call, a male subject proceeded to travel at a high rate of speed while patrol cars and vehicles involved in the wreck were in the roadway. The subject almost ran over two Monroe Officers who were in the roadway handling the accident. Commands were given for the subject to stop the car, in which he pulled forward towards an officer giving commands. He was removed from the vehicle and charged with Obstruction, Reckless Driving, Too fast for conditions. Multiple firearms were located during the inventory and an open container. He was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

