MPD Reports: Man arrested after making threatening motions to woman in a vehicle; semi’s parked on Alcovy Street; drug distribution charges and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 13 – 20, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suicide Threat – Parkway Place; Complainant called stating that he was planning on killing himself. Contact was made with the complainant. The complainant was off his medication. Stated that he did not want to kill himself and was checked out by EMS. Suicide Crisis team contacted by family.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to several Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway cleared.

Mental health issue – Parkway Place; In reference to meeting with the mobile crisis unit back on location. The complainant contacted the wrong response unit. The correct mobile crisis unit was contacted upon officer’s arrival. Officers left the scene in anticipation of returning once the correct mobile crisis team arrives.

Damage to property – West Spring Street @ Moes Southwest Grill; In reference to the Complainant accidentally scraping the side of an unoccupied vehicle while attempting to park. Owner of the other vehicle was contacted. Damage to property report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 @ Cherry Hill Rd; Vehciel stopped after officers observed the front seat passenger, making punching motions with his hands and pointing his finger in the female driver’s face (suspicion of domestic violence/dispute). A search of the vehicle found him to be in possession of a 9mm handgun while being a convicted felon. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Illegal Parking – Davis Street; In reference to a vehicle illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway cleared.

Fraud – Blaine Street @ MPD; In reference to male subject reporting fraud in reference to his brother’s funeral arrangements. Report taken.

EMS Assist – South Madison; In reference to an elderly male who appears disoriented. Male given a courtesy ride to Marable Manor.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to multiple Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway cleared.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive In reference to the complainant calling about her neighbor pointing a gun at her. The neighbor was not on scene and the complainant did not want to press charges. Non prosecution form completed. Report taken.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue; In reference to multiple Semi Trucks illegally parked in the roadway. Roadway Cleared.

Dispute – Landers Street; In reference to male subject disputing with female subject over possessions and vehicles. Parties refused to separate and were advised of civil remedies and told to stay away from each other, report taken.

Welfare Check – North Midland Avenue; In reference to an elderly male in the area in his underwear. Negative contact in the area.

Other Law – West Spring Street @ Quality Foods; In reference to complainant requesting signed affidavit from officer verifying she is homeless. Complainant advised could not provide that.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Street; In reference to a Semi truck going down Felker Street when prohibited. Verbal Warning issued.

Mental Call – N Midland Ave; The U. In reference to female subject having paranoia episodes, Turned over to EMS.

Domestic – Magnolia Terrace- In reference to a domestic dispute between a couple. One was arrested for Criminal Trespass FV.

Dispute Non- Violent – White Oak Dr. – Male subject was served with a criminal trespass warning for two years from entry on the property.

Fraud call – Carver Pl. In reference to a female subject having $283 stolen from her EBT card. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring St; Tokyo’s: While investigating a suspicious vehicle the odor of marijuana was detected within a named person’s vehicle. A PC search ensued and approximately 56.68 g of marijuana in separate bags was located inside of the vehicle along with scales. The subject was charged with Poss. w/intent to distribute marijuana and the passenger was charged with tampering with evidence.

Welfare Check) S. Broad St @ Walker St. – Complainant called in to Walton Dispatch that a elderly female was walking around like she was lost and confused, I made contact with elderly female subject. There was a care nurse with her from the senior care off Mears St. They were given a ride back to the senior care at Mears St.

Damage to Property – E Church St: In reference to a vehicle striking a stop sign of the Marable Manor sign in front of the building. Complainant could not advise of a vehicle description or direction of travel. The area was searched and negative contact was made. Report taken.