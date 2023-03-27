MPD Reports: Man arrested after throwing turkey sandwiches; stolen trailer returned; juvenile runaway located and returned home

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge doesn’t constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E. Spring St.- Complainant reported her ex-boyfriend following her from Athens to this location. He was gone upon officers arrival. The complainant was advised of other remedies.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St and Charlotte Rowell -Male subject stopped for defective equipment and arrested for multiple family violence warrants out of Walton County.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park; I. Two subjects on location without knowledge of homeowners. One has a warrant out of Madison County, who did not want to place a hold.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St @ Walton Security Storage- In reference to two subject on bicycles without proper reflective equipment. One had an active warrant out of the county and was taken into custody.

Firearms – Forest St – In reference to a suspected gun shot. Area checked, negative contact.

Civil Issue – Green St- In reference to the complainant having an ongoing issue with her neighbors. Remedies were advised.

Other Law – Davis Street. -Complainant requested power company move vehicle off of grass, the vehicle was moved.

Damage to Property – Wheel House Lane. Complainant reported that she was called because someone broke her porch railing. No attempt of forced entry observed or items taken, report completed.

Civil Issue – Mobley Circle. Complainant called because ex-boyfriend was on location and needed to be served a Temporary Protection Order. Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded and TPO was served.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park – In reference to a female sitting at the park, not wearing shoes. Contact was made with the female; she did not wish to give information besides a first name and her age; she was not doing anything illegal or acting suspiciously.

Vehicle Pursuit – N Broad St at Tanglewood Dr. In reference to a red 110cc dirt bike traveling N on HWY 11 in the S-bound travel lane. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The rider fled into Tanglewood Dr and back out onto N Broad St. Officers lost contact with the rider at MAHS/Monroe elementary school area due to the rider cutting through the wood line. Report taken and pursuit form completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 138 & Alcovy Bridge – In reference to individuals riding dirt bikes and four- wheelers. Contact made, and individuals were sent on their way.

Dispute – Gliding Lane – Male subject called in reference to another subject throwing a turkey sandwich at him three times. The subject admitted to throwing the sandwich and was arrested for simple battery.

Suspicious Subject – Subject in the roadway at S. Madison and Atha Dr. in a wheelchair; subject was helped to the sidewalk.

Loud Music – area of Baron Dr. located music subject cut the music down.

Theft Report – W. Spring St. – In reference to a woman having her toilet paper stolen from underneath her car while loading it. She did not see anyone in the area who could have stolen it. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave. – Male subject was traveling in the road while yelling at cars. He was written a ticket for pedestrians in the roadway.

Intoxicated person – Glen Iris Dr.- In reference to a female yelling and creating a disturbance on location, she was given a ride by her boyfriend to a different location.

Suspicious Vehicle – W. Spring St; called and stated that the vehicle was driving recklessly and cursing at them; the caller/complainant did not wish to meet negative contact with the vehicle.

Suspicious Person – Golden Pantry – Subject was provided a ride to Loganville. Dispatch was advised to inform Walton County and Loganville PD.

Suspicious Person – Hammock Park – In reference to an earlier all, the young female was identified. Her mother had called in reference to her running away. She was located at Hammock Park, where her parents came and picked her up without any incidents.

Suspicious vehicle -Piedmont Walton- In reference to a white SUV parked near the sign to Piedmont Walton, the car was unoccupied, and attempts were made to contact the owner. The vehicle was left on location because it was parked on private property and not obstructing traffic flow. All okay.

Follow-Up – Blaine Street, MPD – Female subject came to the PD to retrieve her stolen trailer. Trailer was returned, no further action taken.

Mental Subject – Parkway Pl- Named subject experiencing bipolar schizophrenic episode. Subject voluntarily went with Walton EMS for evaluation at Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Suspicious Person – W.Spring Street – Reference a white male in a green jacket harassing customers. Made contact with subject and he was advised not to return to this location. He was picked up by his mother in hopes to find a shelter for him.

Burglary Report – West Fambrough St – Complainant called in reference to his front door’s door knob and dead bolt being ripped from the door. No entry was made, report taken.