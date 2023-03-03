MPD Reports: Man arrested following disturbance at the hospital; EMS assist in illegal drug ingestion; catalytic convertor theft

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – Piedmont Walton – Female subject on location requesting a report on a possible Temporary Protection Order violation by another female subject. It was determined there was no TPO between either party. She was given information on how to obtain a TPO.

Disabled vehicle – Hwy 138/ Chick-Fil-A- In reference to a female subject’s vehicle battery dying in the roadway, her father came and towed the vehicle; all okay

Suspicious vehicle – Publix- Male subject holding a sign and asking for money in the parking lot. The area was checked, no contact with the male subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring and Hwy 138, checked the area for a “reckless driver” that allegedly forced the complainant off the road. No contact was made with the vehicle.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton, male subject on location, causing a disturbance in the hospital waiting room. He had an active warrant through Cobb County. However, no hold was placed. He was transported to Piedmont Walton by a Deputy from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was given a courtesy ride to an address on Doster. During the ride, he started to aggressively move about the back seat of the patrol vehicle and began to bang against the partition. He also attempted to open the back door while in the back seat. He was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 WB @ Hwy 138, female subject was stopped for an equipment violation. Consent to search the vehicle for illegal items was granted. During the search, loose marijuana and smoking device were located. Standardized Field Sobriety Test was also conducted due to an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. She stated had consumed an alcoholic beverage as well. Due to clues observed during SFST she was placed under arrest for DUI. Taylors wrecker service removed the vehicle from the scene. She was transported to WCSO without incident. Due to a printer issue, the citation was handwritten.

Traffic Offense – W Spring @ GWA, Subject was stopped for an equipment violation and discovered his license was suspended. He was charged with a suspended license and released on copy.

EMS Assist – N Broad St, the female subject had partaken in illegal activity by ingesting drugs. EMS responded due to the possibility of an overdose. The subject was alert when law enforcement arrived. EMS did not transport the female.

Unknown Law – N Midland Ave Complainant called stating that they could hear someone yelling around the U on N. Midland, stood by in the area had negative contact with any yelling in the area.

Dispute – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to a male and female arguing, the situation mediated.

Suspicious Vehicle – The Bridge of GA – Unoccupied vehicle on location. All appeared okay with the vehicle.

Foot Patrol – Officers conducted a foot patrol of Barret St and multiple surrounding streets.

Suspicious Person – Matthews Park, subject on location in a Silver Toyota Pickup, Subject stated he is starting a job at Facebook in Social Circle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chevron East Church St. Vehicle was unoccupied. Business appeared to be secure.

Suspicious Vehicle – Heritage Ridge Drive; In reference to vehicles blocking cul de sac at the end of the neighborhood. No vehicles parked illegally.

Stolen Vehicle – GW Carver Dr- Subject called in reference to locating her stolen vehicle in Monroe. Vehicle was processed for fingerprints and video located of the subject who was in possession of the stolen vehicle. Report taken, CID notified.

Follow Up – Monroe PD- Followup to a stolen gun case. The owner of the gun recovered her firearm. Report taken, GCIC removal made.

Dispute – West Spring St @? Walmart; In reference to customer on location disputing with staff. Contact was made with the complainant. Dispute resolved, report taken.

Theft Report – S Broad St; The Monroe Church- In reference to catalytic converter theft that occurred in the early morning hours of 02/20. Report taken.

Direct Traffic – E Spring St; Gas Station owner requested for us to direct traffic while they backed up their tractor trailer carrying their large gas reservoir tank. Traffic was directed, no further action taken.

Dispute Non Violent – W Spring St; McDonalds employees not serving the customer his food. Dispute resolved, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Georgia Ave; Suite 100, DFCS Building. Male subject was seen entering the building with a gun in his pants while going to his appointment. We made contact with the subject and had him secure his firearm in his car with no incident. No further action was taken.

Suspicious Person – Edwards St and N Madison Ave- Female subject lying on the porch of apartment building. She advised she was tired and wanted to lie down before walking home. She sent on her way.

Suspicious Person – Milledge Ave- Employees requesting escort to vehicle due to a strange female standing outside. They were helped to their vehicles without incident.

Fight – In the area of Green Street – Units arrived on scene, no visual fight in progress nor report of fight in the area.

Dispute Call – Alcovy St. In reference to female subject having a verbal dispute with her long boyfriend of 19 years over her vehicles and threatened to pour gas on her. He was not on location, report taken. Civil remedies advised.

Welfare check – Applewood Dr: In reference to Piedmont Walton advising patient, Female subject, was assaulted but did not want to give any information or file a report. A welfare check was conducted and negative contact was made.

Missing Person – GW Carver Dr: In reference to a subject walking away from his residence at 1300 this date and not seen since. Area heavily checked with negative contact. He was listed as missing on GCIC and was later located on Maple St and appeared in good health. He was removed from GCIC as a missing person.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Ln; In reference to a named juvenile subject leaving the residence on Monday and not returning. Mother did not wish to list.

Traffic stop/ Obstruction/Reckless driving/ Super-Speeder – Hwy 78 at Hwy 138 Exit. The male subject was arrested and transported to WCSO jail. Vehicle towed by Taylors. Warrants taken, report taken.

Prowler – Court St: Male subject stating there were people standing outside his portajohn. Area checked with negative contact.

Murder – Green St: Officers responded to a shots fired call at Green St. Once Officers arrived they discovered a named subject deceased in the driveway from multiple gunshot wounds. At this time there is one suspect (De’erriest Laquez Crutchfield) he is considered armed and dangerous. Warrants are forthcoming for Murder. ( Suspect has since been taken into custody)

Prowler – Felker St: Complainant stated that she heard knocking on the door of her house. Area checked. Negative contact.

Dispute – Knight St; Lot 6: In reference to a male subject advising that a named female suspect stole his tax return money from 2021 through her cell phone. Remedies advised and parties separated. i

Suspicious Person – West Spring St; Papa Johns. In reference to a male digging through trash in the area. Negative contact made.