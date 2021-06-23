MPD Reports: Man arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats toward potential home buyers viewing a residence

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 10 – 17, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – East Church St: Male subject arrested for Terroristic Threats and obstruction after an altercation with potential home buyers viewing a residence.

Traffic Stop – East Spring Street in reference to a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with no insurance. The female driver was placed under arrest for driving without a license.

Dispute – Cook Place. In reference to a couple having a verbal argument. The situation was mediated on scene. All ok.

Traffic Offense – Breedlove Dr & West Spring St. Reference to a Gold Mercury Grand Marquis stopped for a non-functioning tag light. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male subject for active arrest warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Offense – S Madison Ave & East Church St. Reference to a Silver Honda Accord stopped for several traffic violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of a female subject for driving under the influence.

Dispute – South Broad Street Lot 131. A third-party caller advised he overheard a male and female subject yelling and screaming. They were located and while attempting to obtain information, the female became disorderly and obstructed the officer’s investigations which resulted in her arrest. She was transported to the Walton County Jail and booked for obstruction. Report made.

Other Law – W Spring Street. A subject wanted an Officer to run a pistol’s serial number that his boss gave him to make sure it was not stolen.

Hit and Run – S Broad St: In reference to a vehicle making contact with the complainant in front of Hardee’s at 315 S Broad St. She declined a report at this time. An officer contacted the at-fault vehicle in a traffic stop and the driver was arrested. Report made.

Fraud – South Broad Street. In reference to the complainant requesting a report be filed about not receiving her tax return or stimulus checks.

Dispute – Plaza Drive a physical altercation between the caller and a named subject. Warrants were issued.

Entering Auto – Deer Acres Inn. In reference to damage to the complainant’s door handle. Video footage was viewed, and negative contact with anyone tampering with the door handle.