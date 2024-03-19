MPD Reports: Man arrested for DUI after passing out and backing into another car; owner of other car picked up on a warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 7 – 14, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – East Church / Pilot Park – In reference to a male observed walking down the street with multiple bags attempting to enter the park after hours. Contact was made with a named subject who advised he was locked out of his home on Baron Drive. Consent to search was granted, no contraband or items that appeared stolen were discovered.

Suspicious Person -Courthouse /E. Spring St. Female subject was sleeping on the ground in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Towler Street – Male subject was at the wheel, passed out. The vehicle was still in reverse. He went through the grass area then struck a vehicle before coming to a stop part in a yard and part in the road. He was arrested for DUI, open container, hit and run.

Warrant Service – Towler Street; – vehicle that was struck returned to a named subject who had an active warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office for Theft. Contact was made with the subject due to the damage to of the vehicle where he received a case number and was arrested on his warrant.

Suspicious vehicle – HWY 138 at HD Atha Rods in reference to a white Dodge charger failing to maintain lane and pulled into the Texaco gas station at Breedlove Drive. The driver was eating breakfast and was the employee for the gas station.

Other Law – Ridge Road. Management reported named subject on location on 3/6/2024 and wanted to make officers aware due to the recent entering autos.

Other Law – W. Spring St. Female subject reported losing her birth certificate on 1/3/24 at Waffle House. She was then given a courtesy ride to the Social Security Administration in Winder.

Dispute Report – Douglas St – In reference to a dispute between her female subject and her neighbor. Report taken.

Burglary In Progress – South Madison – In reference to a burglary in progress. It was two males who work for the owner of the house, no burglary occurred.

Dispute/Civil Issue – Nelson St – In reference to dispute over a vehicle, situation mediated.

Dispute – Nowell St. In reference to a verbal argument between two subject over shoes. One subject left the area to go home, all ok.

Trespassing – In reference to a named subject being on the property doing work for the property owner against the tenant’s wishes. Parties separated.

Traffic Stop – S Madison Ave – Subject taken into custody for an active warrant out of Walton

County. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Church St. – Male subject drove his blue truck onto the lawn/concrete walkway of Exceptional Community Services. The truck damaged the concrete walkway and the subject was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health of Athens. Report taken.

Trespassing – Nelson St in reference to her son and his friend is on location and want them criminal trespassed. No one was criminal trespass because it is a civil issue.

Juvenile Runaway – S. Broad St. An 11-year-old ran out of the building due to behavioral issues. He returned to business and juvenile complaint followed,

Theft – Lakeview Drive in reference to a male and female stole from the homeowner.

Dispute – Parkway Pl. Verbal dispute between husband and wife, all okay on location.

Wanted Person – Blaine Street – In reference to a named subject on location with an active probation warrant.

Drug Activity – WCSO: In reference to the complainant stating narcotics were being sold at a residence in the city. Information gathered passed on to narcotics unit.

Threats – Meadow Walk Dr – In reference to the complainant reporting that an unknown male subject parked in front of his residence threatened him. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK BLVD; Tractor Supply – In reference to multiple trucks on location again, vehicles left upon officer arrival.

Juvenile Problem – Wheel house Ln – Reference to juveniles in the area kicking doors and running away. Area patrolled with negative contact.

Other Law -Mr. Quicks: Subject called 911 due to being homeless and having nowhere to stay. Due to weather Cindy Little was contacted (FISH) and he was provided a room at Monroe Motor Inn.

Warrant – Gliding Lane, – Units dispatched in reference to a named subject on location with an active warrant and having seizures. EMS also responded and did not transport the subject to the hospital. He was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Walton county jail without issue.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow CT – In reference to a black passenger car in the driveway, with the rear door open. Contact made with the owner. All ok.

Prowler – Radford St – Complainant stated an unknown subject was knocking on her door. Area patrolled with negative contact.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

