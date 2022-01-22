MPD Reports: Man arrested for having a false compartment in his vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 14 – 20, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Walker Dr: In reference to a couple getting into a verbal argument over a incident that happen last date. The male was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Davis St. Approximately 10 subjects were on property. when officers arrived on scene, all subjects left the property. Contact was made with the complainant, report taken.

Harassment – South Madison Avenue. In reference to the complainant stating an attorney is calling her about a family issue. The complainant was advised of remedies.

Other Law – W Creek Ct: In reference to a ex-employee still having the complainant’s vehicle living at this residence. Negative contact with the subject or the 2020 Volvo white in color w/ 28’s of P1020463 IL commercial vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at George L. Pike. A male subject was stopped for a traffic offense. He consented to search of his vehicle and it was discovered to have a large false compartment in between the rear passenger’s seat and trunk wall. The compartment was found to be empty and he was arrested and charged with possession a vehicle containing a false compartment.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed Way: In reference to a complainant wanting a report made due to a black in color BMW occupied with black female driver running over her carpet that was being installed in the residence and almost striking her. She declined a report at this time. Report made for documented purposes.

Dispute – West Spring St (Haven Inn) The male and female were not fighting upon officer arrival. The woman was gone when police arrived and the male had red marks on his face, scratches on his necks, and a torn shirt from the female hitting him repeatedly. Video footage of the incident was obtained, pictures of his injuries were also obtained. The female subject had left Haven in a gold/tan expedition.

Dispute – Walker Dr: In reference to a female subject being verbally abused by her husband over money. She was given civil remedies. She agreed to leave for the night. Report made for document purposes.

Hit and Run – West Spring Street; Walmart. Dark gray 4 door passenger car struck complainants vehicle and left the scene. Report taken.

Traffic Offense – East Marable St & Walton St. Subject arrested for ecstasy, marijuana, and tail light requirements.

Suspicious Person – Bridge Port Ln, Male subject beating on the complainant’s door and screaming. Complainant was scared and nervous to provide the information about the male subject. Comp stated if the male returned, she would provide his information. Units checked the area negative contact due to no positive description provided from the complainant.

Damage to Property – West Spring St & Pinecrest Dr in reference to a named subject’s vehicle striking a vehicle that was traveling with no headlights on. She did not want a report, but wanted to advise police

Hit and Run – East Spring St & South Madison Ave in reference to a hit and run Driver #1 left scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St & Page St, Complainant called stating her son was shot at by a subject. Her son did not want to speak with the police about the incident. Complainant did not witness the incident, just heard the shots over a cell phone call. Complainant stated her son was shot at and then changed her statement to the subject shooting in the air.

Suspicious Vehicle -Hwy 78 East Bound & North Broad St, Subject was observed pulling out of the Publix Pavilion. Due to the business being closed, contact was made with the subject. He advised he made a wrong turn. Subject thought the drive way to the Publix was the entrance to Hwy 78, all ok.